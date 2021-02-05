Brazos County: 4,987 COVID-19 vaccinations given in first week

Brazos County almost met its goal of 5,000 vaccination shots administered at the Brazos Center community vaccine hub in the first four days of operation with 4,987, Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Thursday evening.

He said 1,158 shots were administered Thursday.

Earlier in the week, state officials pledged 5,000 more doses for the Brazos Center to administer next week; Stewart said late Thursday that he was still waiting for final confirmation that the county would receive the pledged doses. He said approximately 4,000 people have so far signed up for appointments through St. Joseph for next week at the vaccine hub.

Tradd Mills, emergency management coordinator for the city of College Station and its fire department, is the Brazos Center site commander. He said the site ran with increasing efficiency as the week went on and could administer up to 2,400 vaccinations per day in a 10-hour period if supplies allowed.

“For our first week overall, I’m super proud of the work that went into this. We rarely had any lines backed up,” Mills said, adding that the average time from arrival inside the Brazos Center to shot administration hovered just under 7 minutes.

