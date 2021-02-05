Brazos County: 4,987 COVID-19 vaccinations given in first week

Brazos County almost met its goal of 5,000 vaccination shots administered at the Brazos Center community vaccine hub in the first four days of operation with 4,987, Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Thursday evening.
He said 1,158 shots were administered Thursday.
Earlier in the week, state officials pledged 5,000 more doses for the Brazos Center to administer next week; Stewart said late Thursday that he was still waiting for final confirmation that the county would receive the pledged doses. He said approximately 4,000 people have so far signed up for appointments through St. Joseph for next week at the vaccine hub.
Tradd Mills, emergency management coordinator for the city of College Station and its fire department, is the Brazos Center site commander. He said the site ran with increasing efficiency as the week went on and could administer up to 2,400 vaccinations per day in a 10-hour period if supplies allowed.
“For our first week overall, I’m super proud of the work that went into this. We rarely had any lines backed up,” Mills said, adding that the average time from arrival inside the Brazos Center to shot administration hovered just under 7 minutes.
“We are learning as we go, and please be patient. If your name is on the wait list, we will get to you,” Mills said.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Thursday afternoon that 2,136,285 Texans have received at least one COVID-19 vaccine dose, and 619,452 people have been fully vaccinated. Gov. Greg Abbott said on Twitter midday Thursday that Texas set a one-day vaccination record with 152,948 doses administered.
Stewart said 1,489 volunteers have so far registered to assist at the Brazos Center, including 173 Spanish speakers, 97 licensed vaccinators and 223 people with medical experience. He said that of the 540 volunteer shifts in week one, there were only six no-shows.
“That says a lot about our community that that many people have signed up to support this vaccine hub,” Stewart said.
Additionally, Stewart said he met via Zoom with Bryan Councilman Prentiss Madison and Ray Arrington from the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association and discussed ways to make sure communities of color are being added to the vaccine hub list in larger numbers. Stewart described that meeting as productive and helpful, and he said the vaccine task force will continue to engage with a variety of community partners to ensure the vaccination process is as accessible as possible. Officials continue to work to get a call center activated to provide means of signing up that are not reliant on Internet access.