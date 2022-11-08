Brazos County $100M transportation bond passes, additional fee fails

Brazos County’s transportation bond worth $100 million was passed by county voters Tuesday, but a proposition for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee for residents was voted down.

Proposition A is a $100 million transportation bond program comprised of eight transportation projects and part of the Brazos County Transportation Road Improvement Program. It passed by 37,304 votes (67.1%) for to 18,259 votes (32.9%) against.

The county will contribute $100 million toward the projects to go with funds from Bryan-College Station Metropolitan Planning Organization and the Texas Department of Transportation.

The eight projects the bond will include are: widening the roadway on William D. Fitch from Arrington Road to Texas 6; interchange improvements on Texas 21 at Texas 47; widening F.M. 1688 to five lanes from F.M. 2818 to Texas 47; make F.M. 2818 a super street from F.M. 60 to Texas 6 North; improvements to the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road; widen Texas 30 to five lanes from Associates Avenue to F.M. 158; and other county road reconstruction and improvements.

“That’s a $100 million-dollar bond and $80 million will go toward TxDOT projects, and the critical thing about doing it with TxDOT is that for every dollar you spend, TxDOT can match $4 or $5 dollars, so you really get a big bang for your dollar,” Brazos County Judge Duane Peters said. “That’s what we’ve pushed for a long time. This is going to make a big difference in Brazos County.”

Peters said the most important project, and closest to happening, are the improvements to the intersection of George Bush Drive and Wellborn Road. He noted that while TxDOT has other items to look at before construction begins, it’s a project he thinks will get to the top.

“You’ve got bicycles, and pedestrians, and cars, and trucks and a train, and it’s a dangerous intersection,” Peters said. “And by the $15 million that is out of that $100 million-dollar bond issue that we have attributed to that, will pretty much fully fund that.”

Proposition B called for an additional $10 vehicle registration fee with funds going to support projects identified by the county’s Regional Mobility Authority. An additional $10 fee would have been charged to residents when registering vehicles that pay road and bridge fees.

The proposition failed to pass with 32,601 votes (58.7%) against to 22,933 votes (41.3%) in favor.