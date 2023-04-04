Brazos Christian School’s enrollment is growing, which has called for additional facilities to be built at the private school in Bryan.

On Tuesday, Brazos Christian School officials announced they have launched a $10 million capital campaign themed “On The Rise” to add facilities, including more classrooms, a performing arts center and a sports performance center. So far, the school has received $6.5 million in financial commitments.

Clay Jackson, Brazos Christian’s director of development, said the plan is to start moving dirt and breaking ground on the projects on the Monday after school lets out in late May. Jackson has worked with a group of parents and staff members over the last several months to create plans for facility expansion.

“It’s going to be a little tight for the first 18 months or so, but we’re hopeful in 18 months to two years to have everything done in that timeline,” Jackson said. “Tackling all these projects at the same time is going to allow us to save some money on the back end. We have to work through some logistical things for that year-and-a-half, but in the grand scheme of things it’s going to help us save some money and get this project done on time and on budget.”

Over the last three years, Brazos Christian’s enrollment has increased from around 430 to 500 students, according to the school’s headmaster Jeffery McMaster. As a result, the school has started to add a third section in each grade level. The process started in the 2020-21 school year by adding a third section in kindergarten and seventh grade. This year, the school added a third section in first and eighth grades. A third section will be added in second and ninth grades next year with Brazos Christian’s enrollment expected to be around 520.

The school's pace of growth means it eventually could house between 600 and 650 students, McMaster said. He noted there’s currently only one empty campus classroom and three grade levels with only two sections have double-digit wait lists. Brazos Christian also is committed to small class sizes. Pre-K through first grade have maximum classes of 14 students. Second through fourth grades max out at 16 students. Fifth through eighth grades have up to 20 students per class and high school courses top out at 22.

Brazos Christian’s Building C will have four new classrooms added on the second floor and an art classroom and common space on the first floor. Building B will have three new classrooms and common space added on the first floor.

“It’s just started to grow rapidly, hence the reason for this process,” McMaster said.

Adding a performing arts center will not only provide a bigger space, but allow the school to add a theater class and have an area conducive to arts programs. Currently, Brazos Christian holds performances on a small stage inside the school gym, which also hosts athletic events and chapel.

“Everything’s in the gym,” McMaster said. “That’s the space where that happens.”

David Hansen, Brazos Christian’s band director, said there were just eight students in band when he started at the school in 2010. Since then, that number has grown to 60. This year, the school had a high school choir for the first time.

One benefit to smaller schools, Hansen said, is students have opportunities to try many different things. He noted he tells fifth grade students, who are eligible to begin band, all of his middle school students are involved in sports and band and don’t have to choose between the activities.

The performing arts center will house specific rooms for band, choir/theater and music. The stage will be located at the front of a cafeteria. The front of the building will feature a welcome center and office space.

“All these things, this new building’s going to help us to be able to put on theater programs, have a more established choir, more established band,” Hansen said. “As the student body grows, we’re going to see more and more students going into these music classes.”

The sports performance center will add a practice gym, agility and weight room, and allow the football field’s press box and bleachers to be renovated and added.

McMaster said Brazos Christian’s middle school sports teams sometimes have to be bused to the Legends Event Center in Bryan since there’s currently only one gym. That proved true this winter when the school had nine total basketball teams between its middle and high schools.

“Trying to schedule practice, there were groups that were rotating in having to come and practice at 6:30 in the morning,” McMaster said.

While creating videos for the marketing campaign, Jackson said one student noted he was excited for the new faces that will come to Brazos Christian and experience the school’s expanded facilities.

“I think that’s really stuck with me,” Jackson said, “the number of new faces these kids are going to have walking the halls and their ability to interact with teachers and hear about Jesus and have that impact in their lives.”