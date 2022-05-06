Brazos CEOC prepares for hurricane season before official start June 1

Hurricane season officially begins June 1, but preparation work has already begun for the 2022 season.

The National Weather Service deemed May 1-7 National Hurricane Preparedness Week with a goal of helping people in hurricane-prone areas and nearby inland communities get ready.

Even though hurricanes are typically seen as coastal threats, inland areas can feel the impacts of hurricanes and tropical storms with flooding, strong winds and tornadoes.

In Brazos County, the Brazos Community Emergency Operations Center (CEOC) and Brazos Valley emergency managers have begun preparing for possible local impacts. However, they must also be ready to take in evacuees who flee coastal storms and to provide additional response to surrounding areas and coastal communities that need assistance.

“We are doing things, again, like going over plans, what kinds of things, what kind of outreach can we do with our nonprofits to help people get back home … and/or to respond to a weather disaster or a weather impact in our area,” Michele Mead, Brazos County emergency management coordinator, said. “And they cover not only our county, of course, but they cover a seven-county area.”

Mead said the preliminary report for this year’s hurricane season, released by Colorado State University, shows it could be “very active” in both the Gulf Coast and Atlantic Coast regions.

The Brazos CEOC staff has been paying close attention to the weather since entering the spring’s unofficial severe storm season.

Mead said there is not a clear break between storm seasons anymore.

“It seems like the storms are worse; they come more frequently,” she said. “We’ve seen tornadic activity the last couple of years. We’ve seen hail like we’ve never had, winter weather like we’ve never had. We’re paying attention to the weather pretty much all the time.”

Beyond preparing for local responses, Mead said Brazos County’s hurricane season preparation includes making sure they are ready to respond to evacuees from coastal communities and to help surrounding communities who may feel worse impacts than Brazos County.

“We are always, either training, exercising; we’re always trying to make our plans more robust,” she said.

Mead said Brazos County is no longer a point-to-point or general population shelter hub for the state, so anyone evacuating to the area is coming to stay with someone in the community or in a hotel or motel.

The CEOC has started reviewing its plans and resource lists to ensure it can get in touch with the people needed, saying “rarely does an emergency happen Monday through Friday, 8-5.”

Part of that preparation, Mead said, is working with the local Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster, such as Salvation Army of Bryan/College Station, the Brazos Valley Food Bank, the United Way of the Brazos Valley, Aggieland Humane Society and the local American Red Cross and Catholic Charities chapters.

“We’re blessed to have a lot of resources here, so that we can spool them up if need be to offer additional assistance to the affected populations,” she said.

AJ Renold, executive director of the American Red Cross Heart of Texas chapter, said they are preparing for hurricane season also by making sure volunteers are trained and are ready to deploy to disasters, but making sure there are enough people locally to respond to any disasters.

This prep work also includes checking supply inventory and participating in planning exercises to make sure everyone knows their role in the event of a hurricane response in the Houston area.

“When we are not responding, we are planning,” she said.

Renold said their goal is to create “resilient communities,” but it all depends on public engagement.

“That means parents, caregivers, students and community leaders need to make it a priority to think about emergency preparedness and those in vulnerable situations,” Renold said. “Our ability to recovery as a community depends on our ability to take care of ourselves and others.”

Getting information out to the public is the second part of the Brazos CEOC’s preparation, Mead said.

Due to supply chain challenges, she said, it is important for people to begin preparing ahead of time, saying that is advice she is taking herself.

“Don’t get down to like a day’s worth and then expect you’re going go find it because in a lot of cases,” she said. “We’ve seen shortages in the grocery store across the board, so it’s even more important to be thoughtful about that now and making sure you have batteries for flashlights and water supply.”

The National Weather Service tips include having a “go bag” with essential papers, batteries, flashlights, phone chargers, weather radio and cash, and then recommended people have food, water and necessary medication for each person to last at least three days. People also should maintain a full tank of gas.

When there is a threat of high wind, the NWS suggests people prepare their homes by securing loose outdoor items, lowering umbrellas on patio furniture, moving vehicles to a safe location, trim trees and secure all doors.

Mead said it is important for people to take storm preparation seriously.

