Brazos Center vaccine hub's appointments fill quickly

With the Brazos Center vaccine hub now open to all Texas adults, area residents filled 5,568 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week in about 4 hours and 40 minutes Friday, according to Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. He added that the hub passed 50,000 total doses administered on Friday.
The hub is set to administer 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, Stewart said. AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said she organized a walk-up vaccination hub from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning at the American Legion Post 159 on Waco Street in Bryan. Renold said 40 volunteers will be administering 160 vaccine doses to any adult who wants to get vaccinated.
Stewart said he is “much more optimistic” about the county’s vaccination progress than he was one week ago. He said the hub’s no-show rate, which was at 12% a week ago, declined sharply this week. He posited that the decision to open the hub to all adults gave younger area residents who are excited about getting vaccinated the chance to register.
“The younger folks are going to flood the gates to start with. In three or four weeks, that will be the real test to see where we are,” Stewart said.
He said the hub expects to get approximately 5,000 first and 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine each week going forward.
Allen Chapel AME Church in Bryan and the Brazos County Health District are partnering to administer several dozen doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine beginning at 9 a.m. today.
“I’m so happy about that — it’s a blessing,” Beverley Nutall, a pediatric nurse and Allen AME member, said in a phone interview Friday. Nutall said she reached out to the health district because she has a goal to directly reach and vaccinate older Brazos County residents who are less connected to the Internet, where the Brazos Center hub has positioned its signup.
Allen AME is a predominantly Black church, and Nutall cited state and national data indicating that Black people have so far been vaccinated at lower rates despite being disproportionately impacted by the coronavirus.
“The disparity is terrible,” Nutall said.
Stewart said the county health district also administered 220 vaccines at Sanderson Farms in Bryan. He said direct outreach “sub-hubs” will increase in the coming weeks.
“We’re going to go out into the communities and administer the doses. We’re going to come to you,” he said. Stewart said he envisioned it being possible as the spring marches on that the hub could slowly wind down and direct vaccination outreach efforts could rise.
“Time will tell over the next few weeks whether we can sustain 5,000 doses a week at the hub or it’s going to start to taper off,” Stewart said.