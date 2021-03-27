Brazos Center vaccine hub's appointments fill quickly

With the Brazos Center vaccine hub now open to all Texas adults, area residents filled 5,568 first-dose COVID-19 vaccine appointments for next week in about 4 hours and 40 minutes Friday, according to Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart. He added that the hub passed 50,000 total doses administered on Friday.

The hub is set to administer 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine next week, Stewart said. AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said she organized a walk-up vaccination hub from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. this morning at the American Legion Post 159 on Waco Street in Bryan. Renold said 40 volunteers will be administering 160 vaccine doses to any adult who wants to get vaccinated.

Stewart said he is “much more optimistic” about the county’s vaccination progress than he was one week ago. He said the hub’s no-show rate, which was at 12% a week ago, declined sharply this week. He posited that the decision to open the hub to all adults gave younger area residents who are excited about getting vaccinated the chance to register.

“The younger folks are going to flood the gates to start with. In three or four weeks, that will be the real test to see where we are,” Stewart said.