Brazos Center vaccine hub to remain closed this week, with appointments rescheduled for next week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will not operate this week and appointments will be rescheduled for next week because of severe weather, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart announced Monday.

The Brazos Center was set to receive about 3,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. Late last week, officials moved appointments to Friday. Stewart said Monday that he is communicating with state officials to say the county should still receive more doses for next week, in addition to the 3,000 that were slated for this week. He said this week’s doses are “safely in the custody” of CHI St. Joseph Health.

“Based on the weather forecasts for Thursday and Friday, and based upon the population group, we elected to just push it back until the following Monday,” Stewart said. Forecasts indicate it is unlikely to warm much above freezing until Saturday. Stewart said that people who had appointments for this week should, as able, monitor their email accounts and look for messages about rescheduling.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“I’m hopeful that we’ll have this 3,000 doses and they’ll give us another [2,000] to 3,000 for next week’s allocation,” Stewart said. “The plan is to push out, if we get it, over four days next week.”