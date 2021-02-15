Brazos Center vaccine hub to remain closed this week, with appointments rescheduled for next week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will not operate this week and appointments will be rescheduled for next week because of severe weather, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart announced Monday.
The Brazos Center was set to receive about 3,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine this week. Late last week, officials moved appointments to Friday. Stewart said Monday that he is communicating with state officials to say the county should still receive more doses for next week, in addition to the 3,000 that were slated for this week. He said this week’s doses are “safely in the custody” of CHI St. Joseph Health.
“Based on the weather forecasts for Thursday and Friday, and based upon the population group, we elected to just push it back until the following Monday,” Stewart said. Forecasts indicate it is unlikely to warm much above freezing until Saturday. Stewart said that people who had appointments for this week should, as able, monitor their email accounts and look for messages about rescheduling.
“I’m hopeful that we’ll have this 3,000 doses and they’ll give us another [2,000] to 3,000 for next week’s allocation,” Stewart said. “The plan is to push out, if we get it, over four days next week.”
Stewart said those with second dose appointments for next week should be able to keep those as planned. He said the Brazos Center hub is capable of vaccinating several thousand people per week when fully operational.
A Brazos County Health District press release announcing the postponement said officials plan to administer "a minimum of 2,500 of the 3,000 doses we have received" next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services said “vaccination will resume as soon as it is safe” but that the severe conditions are halting COVID-19 vaccine shipments.
“Due to the winter storm and dangerous conditions, the CDC has put vaccine shipments on hold,” Douglas Loveday, DSHS press officer, said in an email. “We are not expecting deliveries to occur until at least Wednesday. ... Many local vaccine providers have postponed clinics since it is not safe for people to be out across much of Texas right now.”