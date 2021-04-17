Brazos Center vaccine hub to get 2,000 doses next week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will receive approximately 2,000 first doses of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine next week, its lowest allotment of first doses since late January.

Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said demand at the hub has decreased considerably in the past two weeks; thousands of vaccine appointments went unclaimed this week, and the hub offered several hundred walk-up doses on Tuesday.

Almost 40% of Brazos County’s population aged 16 and older has received at least one vaccine dose, and two-thirds of the county’s population aged 65 and older is considered fully vaccinated. Experts have said that 70% or more of an area’s total population — including people under 16 — would need to be fully inoculated to reach what is commonly referred to as herd immunity.

The Blinn College District’s Bryan campus is set to receive 1,000 Moderna doses next week, and Texas A&M’s Health Family Care Clinic is slated to receive 1,200 doses.

More than 1.9 million first and second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna COVID-19 vaccines will be shipped to providers across Texas next week. According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, almost 44% of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and 28% are considered fully vaccinated.