Brazos Center vaccine hub sees slowing demand

More than 3,000 of next week’s 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Brazos Center vaccine hub were still available Friday evening, said officials. As demand at the hub slows, the vaccine task force decided Friday that the week of May 10 would be its final week to administer first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine.
The vaccine hub opens appointment slots online at brazoshub.com each Friday at 10 a.m. When the hub opened appointments to all adults a couple weeks ago, more than 5,000 appointments filled up in six hours; the 6,100 appointments for this past week took 80 hours to fill up, according to Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief.
“When we first started talking about this, I would have bet we’d be doing this until the fall, but as each increment of eligible people opened up, there’s been a big surge — and then the very next week, there’s been a drop-off in sign-ups,” Stewart said in a Zoom interview Friday afternoon. He said no-shows rose to 14% this past week at the hub.
Texas A&M’s Student Health Services will receive 2,340 first doses of Pfizer and 2,000 second doses next week. Stewart said this month’s rise in vaccines going to A&M has also contributed to the falling demand at the Brazos Center hub.
“We’ve got diminishing demand and increasing supply,” Stewart said. He said the vaccine task force consulted with health officials, elected leaders and school officials about the plan to end the vaccine hub operations in mid-May and received no pushback.
Texas providers will receive 1.9 million vaccine doses next week, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. State health officials said in a media release midday Friday that Texas and all states are receiving fewer doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine because of a large-scale error at a Baltimore production facility detected March 31 that effectively ruined approximately 15 million doses.
DSHS reported Friday afternoon that Texas has now administered more than 13.6 million doses since December — an increase of 1.8 million in the past week and of 3 million since vaccines were made available to Texans 16 and older at the beginning of last week.
According to DSHS, more than 8.8 million people have received at least one dose, and 5.25 million are now fully vaccinated. About four in 10 of all eligible Texans have gotten a COVID-19 shot, and almost one-quarter are fully vaccinated. Among Texas seniors, more than 70% have received at least one dose, and just over 50% are considered fully vaccinated.
“We’re going to continue to adapt the organization to reach as many people as we can,” Stewart said. He said he was “cautiously optimistic” about Saturday’s sub-hub in Benchley and the April 17 vaccine hub co-organized by the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association, and noted further community hubs were likely to continue efforts to vaccinate as many individuals as are willing.
Additionally, Stewart said he wants the Brazos County Health District and local leaders to lead the push regarding vaccine hesitancy among various populations in the county and region.
The hub will shift its hours on Monday and Tuesday next week, Stewart noted, with COVID-19 vaccinations going until 6:15 p.m. to better accommodate individuals who work traditional weekday hours.
To date, the Brazos Center hub has given out 56,224 first doses and 25,228 second doses, according to a Friday press release from St. Joseph Health. DSHS estimates that about 36% of Brazos County’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, a figure that is lower in surrounding counties by 4-15%.