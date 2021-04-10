Brazos Center vaccine hub sees slowing demand

More than 3,000 of next week’s 5,000 COVID-19 vaccine appointments at the Brazos Center vaccine hub were still available Friday evening, said officials. As demand at the hub slows, the vaccine task force decided Friday that the week of May 10 would be its final week to administer first doses of the two-shot Moderna vaccine.

The vaccine hub opens appointment slots online at brazoshub.com each Friday at 10 a.m. When the hub opened appointments to all adults a couple weeks ago, more than 5,000 appointments filled up in six hours; the 6,100 appointments for this past week took 80 hours to fill up, according to Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief.

“When we first started talking about this, I would have bet we’d be doing this until the fall, but as each increment of eligible people opened up, there’s been a big surge — and then the very next week, there’s been a drop-off in sign-ups,” Stewart said in a Zoom interview Friday afternoon. He said no-shows rose to 14% this past week at the hub.

Texas A&M’s Student Health Services will receive 2,340 first doses of Pfizer and 2,000 second doses next week. Stewart said this month’s rise in vaccines going to A&M has also contributed to the falling demand at the Brazos Center hub.