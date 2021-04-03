Brazos Center vaccine hub plans 11,000 doses next week

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The Texas A&M Student Health Center will receive 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. Additionally, numerous locations in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Montgomery and Roberston counties will receive 100 or 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website.

AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said Friday that new volunteers for the Brazos Center hub came forward at the latter part of this week to fill a shortfall, and that she’s “hoping for a good break for our tenured volunteers” over the long weekend.

“Initially, we had a big push to recruit volunteers, and now we’re really in a phase of retaining our volunteers,” Renold said in a phone interview. She added that Texas A&M and Blinn nursing students have been working three shifts per week at the Brazos Center vaccine hub as part of their curriculum and training. That ends at the end of April, Renold said, and more volunteers with medical training will be needed to fill those morning shifts.

Additionally, college and high school students are welcome to volunteer for a variety of roles at the hub, Renold said.