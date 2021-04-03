Brazos Center vaccine hub plans 11,000 doses next week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will administer approximately 11,100 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, officials said Friday, as over 2,000 providers across Texas are set to receive more than 2.5 million doses — a one-week record.
Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief, said Friday afternoon that the decision to open vaccinations to all adults at the hub has paid off, and that demand had surged. As of Friday evening, there were still appointments available at brazoshub.com. Appointments at the hub go live each week on Fridays at 10 a.m.
Stewart said the county hub will administer 6,100 first doses next week, which is 1,100 more than the normal allotment; Stewart said he received a call from W. Nim Kidd, chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management, asking him if he wanted more doses for the hub.
“We’re back where we were a few weeks ago — there was a pent-up demand among older folks, and now we’re seeing that same demand for vaccines among younger adults, that they want to get it,” Stewart said. “I think we’ll see that for two or three or four weeks.” He said the challenge will be maintaining momentum regarding vaccinations several weeks down the road.
DSHS estimates that just over 31% of Brazos County’s eligible population has received at least one vaccine dose, with 16.25% fully vaccinated. The DSHS estimates for all counties immediately surrounding Brazos County are lower, with one-dose percentages of 25% to 30% as of Friday.
The Texas A&M Student Health Center will receive 4,680 doses of the Pfizer vaccine next week. Additionally, numerous locations in Brazos, Burleson, Grimes, Leon, Madison, Montgomery and Roberston counties will receive 100 or 200 doses of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services’ website.
AJ Renold, executive director of the Heart of Texas chapter of the Red Cross, said Friday that new volunteers for the Brazos Center hub came forward at the latter part of this week to fill a shortfall, and that she’s “hoping for a good break for our tenured volunteers” over the long weekend.
“Initially, we had a big push to recruit volunteers, and now we’re really in a phase of retaining our volunteers,” Renold said in a phone interview. She added that Texas A&M and Blinn nursing students have been working three shifts per week at the Brazos Center vaccine hub as part of their curriculum and training. That ends at the end of April, Renold said, and more volunteers with medical training will be needed to fill those morning shifts.
Additionally, college and high school students are welcome to volunteer for a variety of roles at the hub, Renold said.
Stewart said 200 doses will be administered at a mini-hub drive on April 10 in Benchley, with 200 more doses set for a mini-hub through the Carver Kemp Neighborhood Association on April 17. Stewart and Renold said the vaccine task force is working to steadily increase the vaccination options on weekends and evenings, which community members and elected officials have called for in recent weeks to increase access for those unable to take time off work during traditional work hours. Renold added that volunteers will be needed for those weekend and evening pop-up vaccination sites.
“There is a big pool of people who applied to be volunteers but cannot work the shifts that are currently available during weekday business hours. We’re going to be expanding more and more on the weekends and the evenings, so there will be more opportunities to come and help,” Renold said. She said there are nearly 5,000 people in the Brazos Center hub volunteer database.
The state is nearing 12 million doses administered. Nationwide, according to the CDC, just over 100 million people in the U.S. have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, with more than 57 million people considered fully vaccinated.