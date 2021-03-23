Brazos Center vaccination hub opens to all

Brazos County vaccine officials opened Brazos Center vaccination hub appointments to the entire community at 5 p.m. Monday because of a large number of unfilled appointments for this week’s vaccine allotment.
More than 1,500 of the 5,000 first-dose appointments had gone unclaimed by eligible area residents Monday, which led officials to decide to open the brazoshub.com website to any adult who wanted to get vaccinated. The 1,500-plus appointments were claimed by 6 p.m.
Appointment spots for vaccines become available each week on Fridays at 10 a.m., through the brazoshub.com website. Currently, Texans 50 and older and adults in certain professions or who have a variety of medical conditions are eligible to sign up. Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief, said Monday that it hasn’t been decided whether the hub will be open to all adults on a permanent basis going forward, but that would be his preference.
“The president said he wanted everyone to be eligible by May 1, and we felt like we could get there in April and we’re close to April now,” Stewart said. “What we’ve seen here is that there was an initial pent-up demand, and now we’ve gotten to a place where we have had a higher percentage of no-shows and it is taking longer to fill appointments. We didn’t have a choice but to open it up to fill up all 5,000 appointments.”
First doses are administered inside the Brazos Center, and second doses are being administered at the center’s drive-thru stations. Stewart said last week that 12% of those who were scheduled to get their first shot and 12% who were signed up for a second dose did not show.
The vaccine hub is administering about 12,000 doses this week — 5,000 first doses and 7,000 second doses. Stewart said he expects the hub to get approximately 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine each week, and appointments, when made available, are first-come, first-serve.
Nearly 45,000 Brazos County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, according to data from state health officials.