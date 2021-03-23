Brazos Center vaccination hub opens to all

Brazos County vaccine officials opened Brazos Center vaccination hub appointments to the entire community at 5 p.m. Monday because of a large number of unfilled appointments for this week’s vaccine allotment.

More than 1,500 of the 5,000 first-dose appointments had gone unclaimed by eligible area residents Monday, which led officials to decide to open the brazoshub.com website to any adult who wanted to get vaccinated. The 1,500-plus appointments were claimed by 6 p.m.

Appointment spots for vaccines become available each week on Fridays at 10 a.m., through the brazoshub.com website. Currently, Texans 50 and older and adults in certain professions or who have a variety of medical conditions are eligible to sign up. Jim Stewart, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief, said Monday that it hasn’t been decided whether the hub will be open to all adults on a permanent basis going forward, but that would be his preference.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}