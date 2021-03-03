Brazos Center planning to give 5,000 second-dose vaccinations starting Wednesday

“As far as I’m concerned, if you’re coming in, you’re wearing a mask,” he said.

Additionally, Stewart said the hub has been collecting demographic data for the past two weeks, though he said he didn’t yet have access to those figures. Anecdotally, he said, the queue of patients at the vaccine hub seemed notably more racially diverse than it did in the first few days of operation.

Baylor Scott & White — College Station received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, its first allocation in a few weeks. Baylor Scott & White issued a statement indicating it is reaching out to Texans in phases 1a and 1b to schedule appointments, and that any Texan who has a MyBSWHealth online account is eligible to receive a vaccine. A hospital spokesperson said more information is available online and by telephone.

“Please wear a mask, wash your hands often and physically distance, even after receiving the vaccine,” the statement reads. ”As health care workers, we are privileged not only to witness, but to take part in this medical breakthrough proven to protect our communities,” Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White — College Station regional president, said in the statement.