Brazos Center planning to give 5,000 second-dose vaccinations starting Wednesday

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will administer approximately 5,000 second doses of the Moderna vaccine beginning this afternoon, according to vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart. He said the vaccine hub was on pace to administer just over 10,000 doses for the week.
On Friday, the hub will begin operating a drive-thru for second-dose recipients. Stewart said the plan soon is to run the drive-thru and the indoor hub simultaneously.
Stewart said only “a few thousand” people remain on the St. Joseph Health wait list, and that those individuals in vaccine phase 1b should receive an email next week inviting them to the vaccine hub. If people in phase 1b — individuals 65 and older and people 16 and older with a variety of health conditions — have not gotten on the wait list, Stewart said they should do so this week by going to the St. Joseph Health website at stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine or calling 2-1-1 Texas. He estimated the hub would move to the next vaccination phase next month.
He also explained that the process is to overbook appointments to account for no-shows, and that any remaining doses are taken by St. Joseph for administration at one of their facilities.
The vaccine hub will continue requiring the use of face coverings, Stewart said, even after the statewide mandate ends March 10.
“As far as I’m concerned, if you’re coming in, you’re wearing a mask,” he said.
Additionally, Stewart said the hub has been collecting demographic data for the past two weeks, though he said he didn’t yet have access to those figures. Anecdotally, he said, the queue of patients at the vaccine hub seemed notably more racially diverse than it did in the first few days of operation.
Baylor Scott & White — College Station received 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine this week, its first allocation in a few weeks. Baylor Scott & White issued a statement indicating it is reaching out to Texans in phases 1a and 1b to schedule appointments, and that any Texan who has a MyBSWHealth online account is eligible to receive a vaccine. A hospital spokesperson said more information is available online and by telephone.
“Please wear a mask, wash your hands often and physically distance, even after receiving the vaccine,” the statement reads. ”As health care workers, we are privileged not only to witness, but to take part in this medical breakthrough proven to protect our communities,” Jason Jennings, Baylor Scott & White — College Station regional president, said in the statement.
Texas officials have administered 5,678,873 vaccine doses as of Tuesday afternoon, and approximately 26,000 people in Brazos County have received at least one vaccine dose, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The state estimates there are nearly 187,000 people in the county age 16 and older.