Brazos Center hub to end first-dose vaccinations starting week of May 10

The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub at the Brazos Center will begin providing second doses only the week of May 10 due to a reduction in demand for first doses, health officials have announced.

Operations will likely continue through the middle of June or until all second doses have been administered.

In a phone interview Wednesday, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart emphasized that the hub is still administering first doses. He said 1,000 first dose appointments will come open next Tuesday at brazoshub.com. Walk-in appointments are accepted, but are asked to come in the morning.

Each time vaccines were opened to a different group — such as teachers, people over the age of 50 and those over the age of 18 — Stewart said there was a “big burst of energy.” Those demands have slowly diminished, though.

“The demand has just fallen through the floor,” Stewart said. “We were going 90 to nothing for the first couple of months and our challenge then was getting enough vaccines. That’s no longer true. The vaccines are certainly coming into the community, not only what we might ask for, but also the pharmacies and medical clinics. There’s more places to get the vaccine today than there [were] almost five months ago.”