Brazos Center hub to end first-dose vaccinations starting week of May 10

The Brazos County Community Vaccination Hub at the Brazos Center will begin providing second doses only the week of May 10 due to a reduction in demand for first doses, health officials have announced.
Operations will likely continue through the middle of June or until all second doses have been administered.
In a phone interview Wednesday, Brazos County’s vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart emphasized that the hub is still administering first doses. He said 1,000 first dose appointments will come open next Tuesday at brazoshub.com. Walk-in appointments are accepted, but are asked to come in the morning.
Each time vaccines were opened to a different group — such as teachers, people over the age of 50 and those over the age of 18 — Stewart said there was a “big burst of energy.” Those demands have slowly diminished, though.
“The demand has just fallen through the floor,” Stewart said. “We were going 90 to nothing for the first couple of months and our challenge then was getting enough vaccines. That’s no longer true. The vaccines are certainly coming into the community, not only what we might ask for, but also the pharmacies and medical clinics. There’s more places to get the vaccine today than there [were] almost five months ago.”
To date, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services, Brazos County has vaccinated 83,475 people ages 16+ (42.43%) with at least one dose and 52,916 people (27.4%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 83.39% of residents 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 69.29% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 167,450 vaccine doses allocated to Brazos County.
“Was it a success? Yes. Do I wish more people of the larger group, not just the older folks and the people with comorbidities; do I wish more of them had taken advantage of it? Absolutely,” Stewart said.
Stewart said officials from St. Joseph Health have told him they want to get out of the hub system and get vaccinations back into traditional providers.
“My hope is there is still demand out there and I’m sure that there is,” Stewart said. “People just put it off that they’ll go to the Walgreens or the CVS or the Wal-Mart pharmacy or the Kroger pharmacy and they’ll get themselves vaccinated. I think the effort to get vaccinated is still pretty important. I don’t know that I’d say it’s crucial, but I’d say it’s certainly important and people ought to get it.”
Brazos Valley
• In Washington County, 12,833 people ages 16+ (42.3%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 9,707 people (32.6%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 72.92% of residents ages 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 62.81% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 63,100 vaccine doses allocated to Washington County.
• In Robertson County, 4,972 people ages 16+ (34.72%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 3,855 people (27.53%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 63.01% of residents ages 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 53.55% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,200 vaccine doses allocated to Robertson County.
A drive-thru vaccine clinic will be offered in Robertson County at the Calvert Fire Station (700 Railroad St.) on May 12 beginning at 9 a.m. Approximately 300 doses of either the Moderna or Pfizer vaccine will be available. This will be a registration-only event. Those interested in receiving the vaccine are asked to register at 979-828-5911.
• In Grimes County, 9,213 people ages 16+ (35.56%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 6,334 people (25.88%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 70.08% of residents ages 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 58.55% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,300 vaccine doses allocated to Grimes County.
• In Burleson County, 5,873 people ages 16+ (39.42%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 4,316 people (28.99%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 69.28% of residents ages 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 57.95% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 4,700 vaccine doses allocated to Burleson County.
• In Madison County, 3,436 people ages 16+ (26.80%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 2,279 people (18.16%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 55.04% of residents ages 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 46.64% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 3,700 vaccine doses allocated to Madison County.
• In Milam County, 7,109 people ages 16+ (34.12%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 5,625 people (27.72%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 61.03% of residents 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 54.28% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 10,400 vaccine doses allocated to Milam County.
• In Leon County, 4,817 people ages 16+ (32.06%) have received at least one vaccine dose and 3,796 people (26.04%) are fully vaccinated. That includes 57.57% of residents 65+ who have received at least one vaccine dose and 48.85% who have been fully vaccinated. There have been 3,800 vaccine doses allocated to Leon County.