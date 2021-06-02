Brazos Center hub set to administer 100,000th vaccination on final day

Brazos County’s vaccine task force will administer its 100,000th COVID-19 vaccine dose at the Brazos Center hub on Thursday — which is set to be the vaccine hub’s final day of operations.
Jim Stewart, the county’s vaccine task force chief, said Tuesday that the Brazos Center hub had for weeks been experiencing a second dose no-show rate that fluctuated between 8% and 12%, but two weeks ago, the total turnout was 14% higher than anticipated. Stewart said hub organizers expect a similar occurrence Thursday.
In Brazos County, 48% of county residents at or over the age of 12 have received at least one vaccine dose, and 39.1% are fully vaccinated. Stewart said he expects between 850-900 people to receive second doses at the hub on Thursday, and he noted that first doses are available at numerous providers throughout the county and region.
“Back in January, I anticipated we’d be at this until the fall. I’m somewhat taken aback that there aren’t more people getting vaccinated,” Stewart said. “Initially, we were way short on allocations, and when that turned around, we became short on people wanting to get vaccinated. There are a number of folks out there who need to get themselves vaccinated, and the hub is no longer required for that.”
The hub began operations at the Brazos Center in late January.
Individuals who have not made second dose appointments and who do not have an appointment for Thursday can call the vaccine hub’s call center at 979-703-1545 and request an appointment time. Additionally, any person who received a first dose at the hub and is approaching 42 days after that dose, but has not yet received a second dose appointment confirmation, can also call for an appointment. Stewart said he asked county officials to fund the call center through the end of June.
The vaccine hub administers Moderna doses, which are currently available to people 18 and older. People age 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.
Statewide, 53.15% of Texans ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, and just shy of 43% are fully vaccinated. Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates that vaccination rates are highest in Texas counties along the U.S.-Mexico border and in counties with large cities or major suburbs.
Despite a county and region-wide vaccination rate that trails state and national percentages, Stewart said he was heartened that nearly 80% of Brazos County residents at or over age 65 are fully vaccinated.
“I’m very, very pleased that the team has been able to vaccinate the older generation,” Stewart said. He added that he wishes the vaccine hub “had been more successful with outreach to vaccinating people from underserved communities,” but said he believes the Brazos County Health District’s mobile vaccination team, which received a $785,000 grant from DSHS, is well-suited to lead those efforts.