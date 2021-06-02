Brazos Center hub set to administer 100,000th vaccination on final day

Individuals who have not made second dose appointments and who do not have an appointment for Thursday can call the vaccine hub’s call center at 979-703-1545 and request an appointment time. Additionally, any person who received a first dose at the hub and is approaching 42 days after that dose, but has not yet received a second dose appointment confirmation, can also call for an appointment. Stewart said he asked county officials to fund the call center through the end of June.

The vaccine hub administers Moderna doses, which are currently available to people 18 and older. People age 12 and up are eligible to receive the Pfizer vaccine.

Statewide, 53.15% of Texans ages 12 and older have received at least one vaccine dose, and just shy of 43% are fully vaccinated. Texas Department of State Health Services data indicates that vaccination rates are highest in Texas counties along the U.S.-Mexico border and in counties with large cities or major suburbs.

Despite a county and region-wide vaccination rate that trails state and national percentages, Stewart said he was heartened that nearly 80% of Brazos County residents at or over age 65 are fully vaccinated.