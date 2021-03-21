Brazos Center hub planning to administer 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

The Brazos Center vaccine hub will administer 12,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week — a one-week record for the location.
Five thousand of those will be first doses, while 7,000 are second doses, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Friday. Stewart explained that the high volume of second doses is due to the week-long snowstorm in February — since vaccines could not be administered that week, there was a large number of new vaccines given the week after, which now means those same residents need to return for their second shots.
Before the upcoming record-breaking week, Stewart said the highest number of doses scheduled to be administered in one week was around 8,000. Overall, the hub has administered just over 35,000 vaccines, he noted.
Stewart said he is confident in the hub’s ability to handle the record number of vaccines. He added that the additional doses should not slow down the process or cause longer wait times.
First doses will be administered inside the Brazos Center, and second doses will be administered at the center’s drive-thru. Stewart said that while the drive-thru has been operating in past weeks, Wednesday will be the first day that both walk-in and drive-thru appointments are conducted simultaneously all day. He said that 200 people can be assisted each hour in the center and about 240 each hour in the drive-thru.
Stewart said that the hub organizers have had an increasing problem of people skipping appointments. This past week, there were 5,519 first doses and 1,740 second doses administered. Twelve percent of those who were scheduled to get their first shot and 12% who were signed up for a second dose did not go in.
Even if people email the hub a couple days ahead of time saying that they were able to get a vaccine somewhere else instead, Stewart said that once an appointment is made, it is virtually impossible to have enough time to book a replacement for that gap.
“If you make an appointment, come to the appointment,” Stewart said. “Don’t make it if you are still intending to look elsewhere.”
Stewart said there was also an issue of people making multiple appointments for themselves; he said there were 200 such instances last week.
Despite the increasing number of people skipping appointments, Stewart said the hub has not yet had to discard any doses. He explained that the doses are kept frozen while at the Brazos Center, so any leftovers are able to go back to St. Joseph Health.
Stewart also said he and hub organizers and county leaders are working to get these available vaccines out to the Benchley area. He added that the unincorporated area in the northern part of the county has an underserved Hispanic community that the hub is looking to assist with a drive-thru vaccine facility. A date for such a facility to open has not been set.
Looking ahead, Stewart said he anticipates the county hub will likely continue to receive about 5,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine from the state each week. He said that with first and second doses included, the hub will be administering about 10,000 shots any given week.
The state announced Friday that the Brazos County Health District will receive 200 doses of the Moderna vaccine this week, and the Texas A&M University Student Health Center will get 2,340 Pfizer vaccines.
So far, 9,028,167 doses have been administered in the state, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. This means that 6,149,910 people have been vaccinated, with 3,088,893 of them being fully vaccinated. Additionally, 12,425,575 doses have been allocated, and 10,275,405 doses have been shipped.
The state site also says that 44,566 people in Brazos County have received at least one dose of the vaccine and 19,681 people are fully vaccinated.
The hub will operate this week between 8 a.m. and 4:15 p.m. Monday through Friday. As of 4:45 p.m. Saturday, there were still appointments available at the hub, according to brazoshub.com.
People within the 1A, 1B and 1C categories are eligible to be vaccinated. This includes front-line health care workers, residents at long-term care facilities, school or child care personnel, people 50 years old and older, and people 16 years and older with a health condition that increases their risk of severe COVID-19 illness.