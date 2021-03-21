Brazos Center hub planning to administer 12,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine this week

Stewart said that the hub organizers have had an increasing problem of people skipping appointments. This past week, there were 5,519 first doses and 1,740 second doses administered. Twelve percent of those who were scheduled to get their first shot and 12% who were signed up for a second dose did not go in.

Even if people email the hub a couple days ahead of time saying that they were able to get a vaccine somewhere else instead, Stewart said that once an appointment is made, it is virtually impossible to have enough time to book a replacement for that gap.

“If you make an appointment, come to the appointment,” Stewart said. “Don’t make it if you are still intending to look elsewhere.”

Stewart said there was also an issue of people making multiple appointments for themselves; he said there were 200 such instances last week.

Despite the increasing number of people skipping appointments, Stewart said the hub has not yet had to discard any doses. He explained that the doses are kept frozen while at the Brazos Center, so any leftovers are able to go back to St. Joseph Health.