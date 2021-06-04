Brazos Center hub marks 100,000th vaccination, but officials say county rate still lagging

Brazos County Health Authority Dr. Seth Sullivan said Thursday that more work is needed to raise the county’s vaccination rates, which lag behind state and national vaccine percentages.
Also Thursday, officials at the Brazos Center vaccine hub celebrated as the site passed 100,000 total doses administered. Thursday was the final day of hub operations, though vaccine task force chief Jim Stewart has said the task force is prepared to restart the hub in the future if needed.
The hub administered just over 100,700 total doses, including more than 52,000 first doses, Stewart said. About 3,000 volunteers assisted in various ways since the hub opened in January.
During Thursday’s news conference at the Brazos County Health District, Sullivan was asked to grade the county’s vaccination efforts; he gave the hub an “A,” along with high praise for Stewart and the vaccine task force.
“The hub did a great job of getting us started, but the rest of us, I’m going to have a C, because a C is average,” he said, noting that Brazos County trails statewide vaccination percentages.
The Texas Department of State Health Services dashboard indicates that 48.13% of the county’s 12-and-up population has received at least one dose, and 39.3% are fully vaccinated. Those percentages statewide are 53.43% and 43.21%, respectively.
“The vaccine remains our most important tool moving forward,” Sullivan said.
He stressed the importance of vaccinations in continuing to bring case numbers down, and he said efforts to reach people — such as the health district’s state-funded mobile vaccination team — will be vital in the summer and fall.
“The critical message here that we need to continue to hammer is that we’re not done, just because our numbers are good right now,” Sullivan said.
He noted that the CDC advises travel be delayed for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and that avoiding large crowds and/or wearing masks can help reduce risks for families that do decide to travel this summer.
Sullivan also posited, as numerous other public health experts have in recent weeks, that COVID-19 could become endemic, similar to the common cold or the flu.
“That’s a bit of speculation because I don’t know what this fall will be like in terms of COVID, but I suspect that we’ll land somewhere in there,” he said.
Additionally, Sullivan said hospitals have been “catching up” on non-COVID treatments and procedures. Earlier in the pandemic, countless issues were delayed or canceled for safety reasons and to ensure hospital capacity.
Sullivan said that studies have indicated that virus transmission is higher among adolescents than it is with younger children, and it is therefore encouraging people 12 and older can take the Pfizer vaccine.
He also said health experts are beginning to look forward — not just to the summer and fall regarding the current pandemic, but about potential risks from viruses in the future.
“I think we have seen how vulnerable we are,” Sullivan said. “I don’t think that anybody is ready to declare victory yet, at all, and there are a lot of reasons for that; one of them is what we’re seeing internationally. … Even if we were to declare a COVID-19 victory, we would need to remain humble about what is possible. There has been a lot of discussion about how to protect against the next one.”
Thursday’s news conference was the first health district conference in more than a year that reporters were invited to attend and ask questions in person.