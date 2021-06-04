Brazos Center hub marks 100,000th vaccination, but officials say county rate still lagging

“The vaccine remains our most important tool moving forward,” Sullivan said.

He stressed the importance of vaccinations in continuing to bring case numbers down, and he said efforts to reach people — such as the health district’s state-funded mobile vaccination team — will be vital in the summer and fall.

“The critical message here that we need to continue to hammer is that we’re not done, just because our numbers are good right now,” Sullivan said.

He noted that the CDC advises travel be delayed for those who aren’t fully vaccinated, and that avoiding large crowds and/or wearing masks can help reduce risks for families that do decide to travel this summer.

Sullivan also posited, as numerous other public health experts have in recent weeks, that COVID-19 could become endemic, similar to the common cold or the flu.

“That’s a bit of speculation because I don’t know what this fall will be like in terms of COVID, but I suspect that we’ll land somewhere in there,” he said.

Additionally, Sullivan said hospitals have been “catching up” on non-COVID treatments and procedures. Earlier in the pandemic, countless issues were delayed or canceled for safety reasons and to ensure hospital capacity.