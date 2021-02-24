Brazos Center hub gives its 10,000th COVID-19 vaccination

The Brazos Center vaccine hub administered its 10,000th dose Tuesday as county officials continue working to inoculate the county’s residents, according to Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart.

The Texas Department of State Health Services reported Tuesday afternoon that 19,768 Brazos County residents have received at least one vaccine dose, and 7,777 residents have been fully vaccinated; local leaders have said the state tally likely lags by a couple days. The Brazos Center vaccine hub is in the process of administering approximately 7,000 first doses of the Moderna vaccine this week.

On Tuesday morning, Stewart told county commissioners during a presentation that the county and state are still in phase 1B of the inoculation process, which includes Texans 65 and older as well as people 16 and older with a variety of medical conditions. There are roughly 65,000 people in Brazos County in the phase 1B category, according to the county’s vaccine task force.

Of the approximately 55,000 people currently on the St. Joseph wait list, about 20,000 are in phase 1A or 1B, Stewart said.

In a text message to The Eagle on Tuesday evening, Stewart said people on the wait list should check their email frequently and added that second dose appointments — delayed due to weather — will resume next week.