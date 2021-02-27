Brazos Center expects to give 10,000 vaccinations next week

Brazos Center vaccine hub leaders expect to administer 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Friday afternoon.
On Friday, state health officials allotted 5,000 first doses to the vaccine hub for next week. Stewart said the hub will administer first doses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning and expects to administer about 5,000 second doses in the latter half of the week.
Additionally, Stewart said the task force is working toward launching a drive-thru at the vaccine hub as early as Friday for people getting their second doses. Currently, patients enter the Brazos Center to receive their vaccine doses.
The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that 676,280 first doses and 429,600 second doses have been allotted for distribution next week. Texas has administered 5,022,372 vaccine doses; 1,681,947 Texans have been fully vaccinated as of Friday afternoon, DSHS said.
As of Thursday afternoon, Stewart said, approximately 15,000 people remain on the St. Joseph Health wait list to be vaccinated. He said the county and state are still in phase 1B of the inoculation process, which includes Texans 65 and older as well as people 16 and older with a variety of medical conditions. There are roughly 65,000 people in Brazos County in the phase 1B category, according to the county’s vaccine task force.
The Brazos County Vaccine Task Force is working through the St. Joseph Health wait list and wants to shift to a system where people can more easily check where they are in the vaccination process. Stewart said people currently on the St. Joseph waiting list will not get passed over, and people can still sign up for the wait list at stjoseph.stlukeshealth.org/covidvaccine.
“The goal, ultimately, is to have people be able to schedule appointments in the system directly,” Stewart said. He said the task force is working with REDCap software to streamline the vaccination registration process.
The 2-1-1 call center — operated by United Way staff members — registered 120 people for the vaccine wait list this week, according to Stewart.
Brazos Center officials administered 7,328 doses in four days this week.
Baylor Scott & White-College Station will receive 1,170 doses of the Pfizer vaccine to administer next week, according to DSHS — the hospital’s first local allotment in a few weeks.