Brazos Center expects to give 10,000 vaccinations next week

Brazos Center vaccine hub leaders expect to administer 10,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses next week, Brazos County Vaccine Task Force Chief Jim Stewart said Friday afternoon.

On Friday, state health officials allotted 5,000 first doses to the vaccine hub for next week. Stewart said the hub will administer first doses Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday morning and expects to administer about 5,000 second doses in the latter half of the week.

Additionally, Stewart said the task force is working toward launching a drive-thru at the vaccine hub as early as Friday for people getting their second doses. Currently, patients enter the Brazos Center to receive their vaccine doses.

The Texas Department of State Health Services announced Friday that 676,280 first doses and 429,600 second doses have been allotted for distribution next week. Texas has administered 5,022,372 vaccine doses; 1,681,947 Texans have been fully vaccinated as of Friday afternoon, DSHS said.