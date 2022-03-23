Brazos, Burleson and Madison County report damages from Monday nights storm

Monday night was a whirlwind as a tornado moved its way through the county and beyond as it touched down in Brazos, Burleson and Madison Counties among others.

KBTX Chief Meteorologist Shel Winkley relayed how the storm began as it first developed in San Antonio and then became “tornado warned” just East of San Antonio and initially put down a tornado in Elgin, west of Bryan-College Station.

“Those tornado warnings continued and it probably touched down a couple of times in open country over portions of Lee and Burleson Counties. There was a little bit of damage reported in Snook, a storm spotter confirmed we had a tornado on the southwest side of Bryan just before it came into more populated areas of Bryan,” he said. “For whatever reason the tornado lifted, and we have pictures of the funnel moving over town. But essentially that is the difference of us having Bryan as we know it today and what would have been a tornado path cut right through south and central portions of Bryan if that tornado had stayed on the ground.”

Winkley said there is no known reason for this funnel to have lifted off the ground, or occluded, which means as these storms rotate they cycle up and down with intensity and rotate the entire time.

“The possibility was there that it could always produce a tornado again but it was just in one of those moments where the storm was cycling and the tornado lifted off the ground and it was just a funnel cloud as it came over the top of Bryan near the Aquaculture Research Teaching Facility,” he said. “The tornado was on the ground near the Brazos River in Burleson County and it lifted as it came into Bryan-College Station.”

The tornado that touched the ground near the Brazos River was an EF-0 near F.M. 60 and Reveille Road, according to according to a preliminary rating issued by the National Weather Service as of press time.

The storm hovered over B-CS about 8:30-8:45 p.m. Monday and touched down near the northeast side of Brazos County, where damage was found around Kurten, Winkley said.

“That is the same storm that reproduced over southern Madison County and did damage and became a Particularly Dangerous Situation, a PDS Tornado Warning,” he said. “[The tornado] moved up State Highway 21 into Crockett where preliminary wind ratings from the National Weather Service were at 125 miles per hour.”

Brazos County saw damage in Kurten near Saxon Road where an EF-1 tornado touched down, according to a preliminary rating issued by the National Weather Service as of press time.

Jason Ware serves as deputy emergency management coordinator for Brazos County and the fire chief for the Brazos County Pct. 3 Volunteer Fire Department, and was at the scene in Kurten on Monday night and Tuesday afternoon to assess the tornado damage.

“An entire house was shifted about 3 to 4 feet; there were multiple trees down on the property, and a lot of debris was thrown down on the property from the house and roof,” he said. “There was a barndominium on the backside of the property that also sustained substantial damage, and there was debris on it as well. The two occupants of the house were a little shaken up but they were OK.”

He noted that Brazos County VFD Pct. 3 responded were dispatched around 9:21 p.m. Monday and left close to 11 p.m., finding no injuries. Damage was reported on Kemp Road off F.M. 60 in College Station where a power pole was struck by lightning, according to Ware.

Meagan Brown, who serves as the public information officer for Bryan Texas Utilities, said Brazos County had 122 customers in the Kurten area with power outages Monday night, but as of Tuesday afternoon all power had been restored.

“At our peak, we had 250 outages total for Brazos County. The way that the outages happened was we had small outages in the Snook area out through the eastern edges of Kurten and followed the line of the thunderstorm from 8 p.m. to 9 p.m.,” she said.

Governor Greg Abbott issued Madison County as a state of disaster among 15 other counties impacted by the severe storms and tornadoes in order to start rebuilding efforts. As of press time, it was verified that an EF-1 tornado occurred in Madisonville around 10 p.m. Monday, according to the National Weather Service.

Madisonville City Manager Fabrice Kobona said they are working with Madison County and Red Cross to regain efforts, and the United Way of Brazos Valley is taking donations.

“We will begin the cleanup efforts [today], the city is actually partnering with the county to clean up as well,” he said. “I can’t speak on how many people have been affected, as we are still going through the damage assessment process.”

Kobona said residential and commercial areas saw significant damage.

“There are a lot of down power lines in town and also as a result we have some areas in the city that have been without power. We are working with the Entergy electric company and they are currently doing the repair, we hope that power will be back up as of [Tuesday night],” he said. “The great news is there have been no injuries or casualties reported. Most of this damage has taken place on the west side of the city right around Highway 75.”

Kobona urged there is assistance available to those impacted.

“I really appreciate the support the city has received from surrounding counties and surrounding entities. We were out until 3 a.m. to clean up the damage,” he said. “I just want people to know we are working as hard as we can; this is a very resilient city and I am hopeful we are going to get through this.”

United Way of the Brazos Valley is working with the American Red Cross and City of Madisonville officials on relief. Individuals and families can call the Red Cross hotline at 1-800-Red-Cross to open a case for American Red Cross support.

United Way of the Brazos Valley has activated the Brazos Valley Disaster Recovery Fund to collect financial donations; call 936-349-0714 to donate. Those wishing to donate can visit uwbv.org/disaster or text the word BVDisasterFund to 41444.

In addition, Burleson County experienced an EF-0 tornado touchdown in Snook on Monday night, according to a preliminary rating issued by the National Weather Service as of press time.

Burleson County Emergency Management Coordinator Duane Strange said the storm came through Lee County and through Burleson County into Snook.

“It started floating up and down and took half a tin roof off of a house and did some damage to an older barn and some out buildings and kept going down F.M. 60 toward College Station … and crossed into Brazos County and over the river,” he said. “I saw one business, an oil company, an out building that the roofs taken off of it, but none of the damages were significant.”

Strange said there were no power outages reported in Burleson County, and Somerville and Caldwell have their own tornado sirens, however only the sirens in Caldwell were activated “to get people’s attention.”

The tornado touchdown in Crockett in Houston County was an EF-2, according to a preliminary rating issued by the National Weather Service as of press time. There was also an EF-1 tornado touchdown in Fort Bend County near Burnett and Battle Road, according to an official rating issued by the National Weather Service as of press time.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.