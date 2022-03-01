Brantley wins Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 race

Roy Brantley defeated Mark Maltsberger in Tuesday's Republican primary for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge.

Brantley garnered 8,337 votes, 58.14%, over Maltsberger, who received 6,002 votes, or 41.86%. Brantley will replace Judge Jim Locke, who did not seek reelection, and will run unopposed in the general election this November since no Democrats filed to run in the race.

Brantley, 63, has lived in College Station for 35 years and is a partner at the West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry law firm. It will be his first time holding public office in a county position. Maltsberger, who owns the Law Office of Mark Maltsberger in Bryan, was also seeking his first elected office position.

"I'm humbled that the people of Brazos County would trust me with a judicial position," Brantley said Tuesday night. "I truly am thankful to God that he would allow me to be in a position to be elected, to be a judge, to make decisions for people in Brazos County, and my hope is that I will use that wisdom to do justice and loving kindness, which is a verse, Micah 6:8."