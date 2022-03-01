Brantley wins Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 race

Roy Brantley defeated Mark Maltsberger in Tuesday's Republican primary for Brazos County Court-at-Law No. 2 judge.
Brantley garnered 8,337 votes, 58.14%, over Maltsberger, who received 6,002 votes, or 41.86%. Brantley will replace Judge Jim Locke, who did not seek reelection, and will run unopposed in the general election this November since no Democrats filed to run in the race.
Brantley, 63, has lived in College Station for 35 years and is a partner at the West, Webb, Allbritton and Gentry law firm. It will be his first time holding public office in a county position. Maltsberger, who owns the Law Office of Mark Maltsberger in Bryan, was also seeking his first elected office position.
"I'm humbled that the people of Brazos County would trust me with a judicial position," Brantley said Tuesday night. "I truly am thankful to God that he would allow me to be in a position to be elected, to be a judge, to make decisions for people in Brazos County, and my hope is that I will use that wisdom to do justice and loving kindness, which is a verse, Micah 6:8."
Brantley, a member of the Texas A&M class of 1981, holds a degree in agricultural education. While at A&M, he was a member of the Corps of Cadets and served as commander of the Ross Volunteers. Brantley received his Doctor of Jurisprudence from Houston’s South Texas College of Law. He is a member of American Legion Earl Graham Post 159 and has served on the board for Save Our Streets Ministries in Bryan for 30 years. He has also served as president of the Brazos County Bar Association.
"First and foremost, I want to familiarize myself with every aspect of the court and the bench and to integrate myself into the system in a way that will bring the wisdom I have that can maybe help make our system better," Brantley said. "We have the best system in the world in a judicial system. Is it perfect? No, but it's one that we do want to strive to make it better. I just want to bring that to the table."