Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley's Gerald 'Coach' Carter retires

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley athletic director Gerald Carter announced his retirement Friday after 31 years with the organization.
In a phone interview Friday afternoon, Carter, known ubiquitously as “Coach Carter,” said that when he started at the Boys & Girls Club in the late 1980s, he never imagined that he had found his long-term career as a mentor to young people and young athletes in particular.
“I’ve had opportunities to do a lot of things, but this is right up there with playing pro football, as far as coming out and trying to be an example and mold kids to the right direction,” he said. “The funny thing is that when I just started out, I had no idea I would be there that long.”
From 1980 to 1987, Carter played wide receiver for the NFL’s Tampa Bay Buccaneers, wearing No. 87. He was a standout receiver at Bryan High School, graduating in 1976, and then went on to Tyler Junior College and Texas A&M before being drafted by the Bucs.
Carter said that during his time at the Boys & Girls Club, he has coached more than one generation of some families.
He noted that he had hoped to stay on as athletic director through the completion of the forthcoming new Boys & Girls Club facility, to be known as the Newman-Adam building. He said that COVID-19 pandemic-related setbacks changed his plan.
“I’ve felt that we deserve a new building — we’ve been over at that same location for a long time,” Carter said. “The new building will be one outstanding facility when it’s finished.”
In a message to The Eagle, Brazos County Precinct 4 Commissioner Irma Cauley described Carter’s retirement as a great loss to the community’s young people and wished him well in his next chapter of life.
“Coach Carter has touched a wide variety of lives in the Brazos County area,” Cauley said. “He can never be replaced. I hope Coach Carter will continue some involvement with the club. He will be greatly missed. No one will be able to fill his shoes. May God continue to bless him as he enjoys retirement.”
Cheletia Johnson, supervisor at the Lincoln Center in College Station, described Carter as “a very influential male role model for all, and a voice to be reckoned with.”
“When Coach speaks, you stop and listen,” Johnson said.
“I’m planning on just relaxing,” Carter said with a chuckle when asked about what lies ahead for him. He said his wife, Ann Ford Carter, will retire in December, and that some travel and time with their three children and four grandchildren will be in their future.
“I’ve had what I call a great ride for 31 years,” Carter said. “I’ve gotten to know a lot of great people, and some good friends and co-workers. I wouldn’t trade it for nothing. There’s no amount of money that would make me trade the experience I got working with the Boys & Girls Club. This has been a fantastic journey.”
