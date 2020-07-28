The Boys & Girls Clubs of the Brazos Valley will be closed until Monday after an employee fell ill with what is suspected to be COVID-19.
The Boys & Girls Clubs said in a release the employee began feeling sick at the beginning of their shift on Monday.
“Our primary concern has always been and will remain the health and safety of the kids we serve. We serve the kids who need us most,” officials from the organization said in a release. “It is due to an abundance of caution and in keeping with this commitment we feel compelled to make this difficult call.”
