Boys & Girls Club Newman-Adam campus opens its doors to children and families

The Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley held a ribbon cutting ceremony and block party Friday, celebrating the grand opening of the its new $5 million, 25,000-square-foot Newman-Adam campus, 1910 Beck Street. The event offered tours, food, games and more for the public to enjoy.

Rhonda Watson, CEO of the Boys & Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, said that, although she didn’t begin working on the project until February of 2021, the new complex has been in the works for many years.

“Based on my understanding, 13 years ago is when the board and the community realized that they needed a new facility to serve kids,” Watson said.

Watson said they did face some challenges along the way.

“COVID was still around when I started, our average daily attendance was lower than I wanted,” Watson said. “We know that cases of domestic violence and child abuse increased [during the pandemic] and, dare I say, we felt that when kids were coming back into the club.”

The pandemic not only affected them as humans, but it also affected their ability to get building supplies, Watson said.

“We had several delays because we couldn’t get a hinge for a cabinet or a particular piece of material for a classroom,” Watson said.

The wait was worth it, Watson said, as the new facility is much better suited to serve the community.

“It’s twice the size of the old facility,” Watson said. “We have a commercial kitchen that allows us to feed the students every day … it also allows us to teach them how to cook for themselves, which is a lifelong skill that they will need and can share with friends and family.”

The Boys and Girls Club moved into the new facility in February.

To enroll in the Boys and Girls Club of the Brazos Valley, visit bgcbv.org.

“There you will find information on our programs on how to register to become a volunteer,” Watson said. “We’re working very diligently to have most of all our materials translated from English to Spanish, so that all of the information available to the community is easily digested.”

Assistant Athletic Director for the Boys & Girls Club Joshua Nutall was in the new gym playing basketball with some local kids before the ceremony.

“I actually was a club kid back at the old facility,” Nutall said. “This is just a big upgrade. A Lot more space, a beautiful new gym and I feel like this is just something great and something that these kids actually deserve.”

Nutall said that the new facilities have already been put to good use for the kids basketball playoff games.

“The winning doesn’t really matter,” Nutall said. “The biggest reward right now is the fact that they’re getting better physically, emotionally, socially and that’s just the biggest reward for me, just seeing the betterment of these kids.”

Basketball isn’t the only sport planned, Nutall said.

“We also have our football that we’re going to be starting in the fall, we’re going to have a flag and tackle (league) now,” Nutall said. “We’re also going to have volleyball for the first time for our girls, which that’s very exciting.”

The architect behind the project, Jim Singleton, was also there for the grand opening.

“The best feeling is to see the kid having a great time inside the building,” Singleton said. “I love to come out here, especially in the afternoon when all the kids are here having a good time.

“I’m really proud of the board of directors,” Singleton said. “And this is a dream come true after 14 years of trying to make it happen.”

The new facility would also not have been possible without the many donors, Singleton said.

“I’m especially proud of the donors donating and raising money and trying to think, ‘how can we get the most building for the money,’” Singleton said.

Watson said it’s important to remind children that they’re loved and that people care about them.

“I’m using this as an opportunity to let them know that this is a gift, and we have to take care of it,” Watson said. “The way we treat each other and our possessions is a reflection to the community and how much pride we have.”