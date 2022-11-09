Both Bryan charter amendments pass

Both city of Bryan charter amendments aimed at cleaning up language that conflicts with state law passed in Tuesday’s election.

Proposition A passed with 12,100 votes (67%) for and 5,960 votes (33%) against. On the ballot, the proposition read: “Shall Section 5 (l) entitled ‘City Council. Duties of the Mayor,’ of the Bryan City Charter be amended to remove the limitation of ‘establishment that sells alcoholic beverages’ and clarify that the Mayor may order any place of public gathering to be closed during a riot or disaster and may exercise authority granted under the Texas Disaster Act?”

In its present wording, the provision causes confusion that the mayor’s emergency authority during a disaster is limited to regulation of establishment to sell alcoholic beverages, Bryan City Secretary Mary Lynn Stratta told The Eagle last month. By amending the wording, the city now states that in the event of a riot or disaster, the mayor has the authority set out by the Texas Disaster Act.

Proposition B passed with 11,948 votes (67.8) for and 5,666 votes (32.2%) against. On the ballot, the proposition read: “Shall Section 10 (a) of the Bryan City Charter entitled ‘Initiative. Petition,’ be amended to conform citizen petition requirements to existing State law by adding the requirement that a signer of a petition may provide the signer’s date of birth as an alternative to voter registration number and amend to clarify that the circulator of the petition that signed must also be a qualified voter of the city?”

This proposition provides clarity and allows for an easier path for people to sign a petition to the city and its adoption will make it easier on registered voters to circulate petitions, according to Stratta.