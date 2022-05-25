 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Boriskie announces candidacy for Bryan City Council

  • 0

Bryan resident and businessman Kevin Boriskie has announced his candidacy for Bryan City Council in the November election.

Boriskie will run for the Place 6 at-large position. Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank will vacate the position because of term limits.

Boriskie, a Bryan native, is a Texas A&M graduate who has worked in communications, management and marketing, and is a Texas-licensed real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Caliber Realty. 

He serves as a commissioner on the city of Bryan's Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Standards Committee, and is a member of the BioCorridor Advisory Board.

Kevin Boriskie
0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert