Boriskie announces candidacy for Bryan City Council

Bryan resident and businessman Kevin Boriskie has announced his candidacy for Bryan City Council in the November election.

Boriskie will run for the Place 6 at-large position. Council member and Mayor Pro Tem Buppy Simank will vacate the position because of term limits.

Boriskie, a Bryan native, is a Texas A&M graduate who has worked in communications, management and marketing, and is a Texas-licensed real estate agent for Berkshire Hathaway Homes Services Caliber Realty.

He serves as a commissioner on the city of Bryan's Planning and Zoning Commission and Building and Standards Committee, and is a member of the BioCorridor Advisory Board.