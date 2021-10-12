Boonville Days to be held this Saturday

The Brazos Valley Museum of Natural History will host the 16th annual Boonville Days: Texas Heritage Festival this Saturday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The event will feature characters dressed in time period costumes, cowboys, reenactors, musicians, dancers, artisans and more. Also on display will be people displaying flint-knapping, spinning, weaving, quilting and blacksmithing.

Chuck wagon lunches will be available from noon to 1 p.m. Tickets will be resold at the museum and at the event. The meal includes chicken fried steak, beans, potatoes, corn bread, peach cobbler and bottled water.

Boonville Days will begin with the 13th annual Buffalo Stampede Half Marathon and 5K Race at 7:30 a.m. The race will start at the Brazos Center.