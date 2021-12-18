Books from Birth nonprofit puts focus on book ownership for children

Villarreal and her family moved to Hearne about six years ago, and her husband works as a teacher and a coach in the Mumford school district.

“It is very clear the disparity between the opportunity the kids at Mumford have and the kids at Hearne,” she said. “I started doing a lot of research into schools and education and what can make a difference for kids who come from impoverished backgrounds and historically have not had as much academic success as their more affluent peers.”

The idea of helping children get books was something she felt she could tackle.

Villarreal researched the Reach Out and Read and Imagination Library programs to see if she could do anything with them, but said she found her community needed something different. After about a year of research into both programs, she took some of the ideas they used and the research they cited to create Books from Birth.

One major difference, she said, is no child or family has to opt into the program.