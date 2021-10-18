Book “The Boys in the Brazos River Bottom” to be released Nov. 1

Peter L. Scamardo II has compiled history from his family’s time as farmers near Mumford into a novel titled The Boys in the Brazos River Bottom that will be released on Nov. 1.

Set in the summer of 1969 in Mumford between the Brazos and Little Brazos Rivers, the coming-of-age story follows the fictional Ruggirello family, based on the childhood of Scamardo’s father.

The novel is told through several different characters’ points of view, namely Matt, the oldest of four siblings. Set during the summer before his senior year at Hearne High School, the character Matt believes he’s doomed to follow in his father’s footsteps and will attend Texas A&M and become a farmer — a path he doesn’t want to go down. Then he learns he is a National Merit Scholar, which opens new opportunities.

The story then follows how Matt’s family reacts to this opportunity. His father, called Papa in the book and based on Scamardo’s grandfather, is resistant to change after his sister left town and became estranged to the family.

Scamardo said Matt is based on his uncle Luke, who is now a doctor in Navasota. Scamardo’s father, Rob, is portrayed by the youngest brother Tommy.