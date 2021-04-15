Bonham Elementary students get to slime principal as part of American Heart Association fundraiser

Ponzio said Jolie’s heart is considered healthy right now, but it will have to be monitored, and Jolie will continue to see a cardiologist. While the challenge encourages students to exercise and provides incentive to reach fundraising goals, the money raised through the nationwide program goes toward research, awareness and support for those with heart conditions and disease, the American Heart Association website states.

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

“It was super exciting to hear them so excited about it,” Ponzio said, “and I know for the other families it’s awesome to hear people are raising money and supporting.”

Ponzio said over the past year she found there are more local children than she realized who are diagnosed with heart conditions.

With Jolie in her arms, Ponzio joined the students in sliming Garcia-Rhodes, saying “it’s pretty fun to slime your boss.”

The principal took getting doused with slime in stride.

“It’s heartwarming to see the kids get so excited because they get to slime their principal,” Garcia-Rhodes said about the event after wiping some of the slime off her shirt and protective hair cover. “It’s exciting to see.”