Bobby Gutierrez, Jonna Schreiber vie for District 3 City Council seat in Bryan

Gutierrez grew up in Bryan but left town in his college years. He attended Texas A&M University-Kingsville and spent about nine years in the area at a ranching job nearby.

The COVID-19 pandemic is like a reset for Bryan, Gutierrez said, and he wanted to run for City Council to give back and also ensure that things “get back on track” the “right way.” He said he wants to preserve as much of the business community as possible, despite the fact that he knows some industry and business will be lost.

“We just gotta have somebody who really cares about stable growth,” he said. “Not just growth, but stable growth and sustainable growth.”

Addressing flooding issues on the east side of the district will also be important, he said. Coming out of the pandemic, Gutierrez said the biggest issues to look at will be related to small businesses since they have been severely impacted.

Gutierrez emphasized that he understands how to attract new business and economic development, and said he has proven leadership qualities thanks to his past experiences in the city.

“I already know what I’ll be doing,” he said. “I already know the challenges we face. I’ve helped with challenges that we’ve had before.”