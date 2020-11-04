Bobby Gutierrez, Flynn Adcock elected to Bryan City Council

Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock are the newest elected members on the Bryan City Council following landslide wins in the single-member District 3 and 4 races, respectively.
Gutierrez received 5,587 votes, or 76.36%, while opponent Jonna Schreiber brought in 1,730 votes, or 23.64%. Adcock’s 3,694 votes, or 64.31%, outweighed his opponent Doris Machinski’s 2,050 votes, or 35.69%.
Throughout his campaign, Gutierrez brought in more campaign contributions than the other dozen Bryan and College Station candidates combined, attributing the trend to the community giving back after his years of service to various causes.
As he looks ahead at his three-year term as a council member, Gutierrez said he hopes his experience working on economic development will be beneficial in the new role.
“I want to listen to people in my district and the problems that they have,” he said Tuesday evening. “The city as a whole, I think we have a lot to look forward to. We had a lot of trajectory going forward before this. Hopefully we can get opened back up again and get through COVID and figure out how to get us on track again.”
Gutierrez, 56, and his wife own three enterprises — House of Tires, Gutierrez Ventures Inc. and La Pistola Cattle Co.
Additionally, Gutierrez is chairman of the city’s Planning and Zoning Commission, founding member of Brazos Valley Cares veterans organization and sits on the BioCorridor Advisory Board, the A&M RELLIS External Academic Advisory Council and Bryan Business Council board of directors, among others.
The COVID-19 pandemic is like a reset for Bryan, Gutierrez said in a previous interview, and he said he wanted a seat on the city council to give back and ensure things “get back on track.” He said he wants to preserve as much of the business community as possible.
In an interview Tuesday evening, Schreiber said she is grateful to those who supported her campaign and wished Gutierrez luck in his new role.
Gutierrez is replacing Greg Owens, who has represented District 3 for two consecutive terms — six years, which is the longest a person is permitted to serve consecutively.
Adcock, 55, will take the seat held by Mike Southerland, who has served two consecutive terms.
On Tuesday night, Adcock said he’s excited to be elected and thankful to those who supported him.
Bryan City Council District 4
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Doris Machinski
|2,050
|35.69
|Flynn Adcock
|3,694
|64.31
Bryan City Council District 3
|Candidate
|Votes
|Percentage
|Bobby Gutierrez
|5,587
|76.36
|Jonna Schreiber
|1,730
|23.64
“We put out the message that Bryan is doing good things and moving in the right direction, and while we can be better, I just want to help us keep moving in the right direction,” he said.
Adcock is an economist who works at Texas A&M University, serving as assistant director at the Center for North American Studies in the department of agricultural economics.
He’s chairman of the Bryan Texas Utilities Board of Directors and a member of the Hospice Brazos Valley Board of Directors.
In an interview during his campaign, Adcock advocated for more sidewalks in older neighborhoods. He said his top priorities of supporting first responders, making sure infrastructure is good, promoting economic development for new and existing businesses and ensuring the quality of neighborhoods all connect.
Adcock said he is happy with the way the city has handled the pandemic, but he thinks work still must be done to educate the public on how to safely conduct business.
While she is involved in various volunteer opportunities in the community, Machinski said on Tuesday that she can see herself becoming even more involved.
Get Election 2020 & Politics updates in your inbox!
Keep up on the latest in national and local politics as Election 2020 comes into focus.