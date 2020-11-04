Bobby Gutierrez, Flynn Adcock elected to Bryan City Council

Bobby Gutierrez and Flynn Adcock are the newest elected members on the Bryan City Council following landslide wins in the single-member District 3 and 4 races, respectively.

Gutierrez received 5,587 votes, or 76.36%, while opponent Jonna Schreiber brought in 1,730 votes, or 23.64%. Adcock’s 3,694 votes, or 64.31%, outweighed his opponent Doris Machinski’s 2,050 votes, or 35.69%.

Throughout his campaign, Gutierrez brought in more campaign contributions than the other dozen Bryan and College Station candidates combined, attributing the trend to the community giving back after his years of service to various causes.

As he looks ahead at his three-year term as a council member, Gutierrez said he hopes his experience working on economic development will be beneficial in the new role.

“I want to listen to people in my district and the problems that they have,” he said Tuesday evening. “The city as a whole, I think we have a lot to look forward to. We had a lot of trajectory going forward before this. Hopefully we can get opened back up again and get through COVID and figure out how to get us on track again.”

Gutierrez, 56, and his wife own three enterprises — House of Tires, Gutierrez Ventures Inc. and La Pistola Cattle Co.