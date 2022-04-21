Bluebonnet Streetrodders car show to he held Saturday

The 30th Bluebonnet Streetrodders Car Show runs from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at the Brazos Center in Bryan. The show is open to cars, trucks and motorcycles.

Entry fees are $25. There will be awards, prizes and a silent auction. Event proceeds will benefit Still Creek Ranch, Hospice Brazos Valley, the Brazos Valley Food Bank and the Dean Wile Memorial FFA Scholarship.

First and second place will be awarded to the following categories: Camaro & Firebird 67-73, Camaro & Firebird 74 & newer, Corvette 53-82, Corvetter 84 & newer, Mustang and Cougar 64-74, Mustang & Cougar 75 & newer, Coupe pre-49, Car pre-49, Car 49-59, Car 60-71, Car 72-1999, Car 2000 & newer, Sports & Imports, Outstanding British Car, T-Bucket, Truck pre-49, Truck 49-59, Truck 60-72, Truck 73-1999, and Truck 2000 & newer.

For more information, visit bluebonnetstreetrodders.org.