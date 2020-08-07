You have permission to edit this article.
Blue Duck Scooters resume Bryan pilot program after pandemic-related pause
Blue Duck Scooters resume Bryan pilot program after pandemic-related pause

Twenty-five Blue Duck Scooters were relaunched in Bryan on Thursday following a temporary pause in the company’s operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic. 

The scooters initially debuted in November, marking the beginning of a six-month pilot program that brought 100 electric scooters to areas including Downtown Bryan and the Blinn College area. The program is meant to provide city staff with data so they can make a recommendation to the council about whether or not Blue Duck should operate in the city permanently. 

Since the pilot was interrupted, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said Blue Duck will be permitted to operate for two to three more months to complete the program. He said the city will take its report to council around November or December. The city council will make the final decision regarding Blue Duck Scooter’s future in the area. 

The scooters will be brought back in phases as company and city leaders deem appropriate. Downtown Bryan visitors can use the vehicles from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Dunn said the vehicles could be useful for people who work in the area or who just want to get moving outside. 

“We do hope to see a lot more people out biking and riding and walking,” Dunn said. “We hope this will be a way to support people who need some alternate forms of transportation. … We’ll watch the demand, the response to the relaunch and see how it goes and go from there. All indications are that there is a demand for scooters to be back.”

Bryan is the first city that Blue Duck is relaunching in after the temporary closure. 

Dunn said there are indications that people will want to use alternative forms of transportation like scooters during the pandemic, since it is a way to avoid close contact associated with other vehicles. 

Shortly before Blue Duck Scooters were removed from town, a company report showed that there had been 4,806 total rides between November and January. The longest single ride taken was 10 miles, and each month’s average time per ride was around 10 to 13 minutes. 

A Blue Duck spokesperson said the scooters are sanitized at least two times per day. Enhanced cleaning protocols were implemented before the pause in operations, said Jeff Mangold, Blue Duck’s co-founder and senior director of fleet management, in a press release. 

“Scooters are sanitized daily, and Blue Duck team members continue to observe guidelines issued by local and state officials, including wearing masks or facial coverings, frequent handwashing, screening for fever and symptoms upon arriving to work and sanitizing workspaces and vehicles,” he said.

The rules for scooter users will remain the same as they were before, Dunn said.

Riders must be at least 18 years old to use the vehicles, must wear a helmet if they are under 21 years old and remain in bike lanes on streets with speed limits under 35 miles per hour.

For more information, including a full list of rules for users, visit bryantx.gov. To learn more about the company, go to flyblueduck.com.

