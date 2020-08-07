Blue Duck Scooters resume Bryan pilot program after pandemic-related pause

Twenty-five Blue Duck Scooters were relaunched in Bryan on Thursday following a temporary pause in the company’s operations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The scooters initially debuted in November, marking the beginning of a six-month pilot program that brought 100 electric scooters to areas including Downtown Bryan and the Blinn College area. The program is meant to provide city staff with data so they can make a recommendation to the council about whether or not Blue Duck should operate in the city permanently.
Since the pilot was interrupted, Deputy City Manager Joey Dunn said Blue Duck will be permitted to operate for two to three more months to complete the program. He said the city will take its report to council around November or December. The city council will make the final decision regarding Blue Duck Scooter’s future in the area.
The scooters will be brought back in phases as company and city leaders deem appropriate. Downtown Bryan visitors can use the vehicles from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily. Dunn said the vehicles could be useful for people who work in the area or who just want to get moving outside.
“We do hope to see a lot more people out biking and riding and walking,” Dunn said. “We hope this will be a way to support people who need some alternate forms of transportation. … We’ll watch the demand, the response to the relaunch and see how it goes and go from there. All indications are that there is a demand for scooters to be back.”
Bryan is the first city that Blue Duck is relaunching in after the temporary closure.
Dunn said there are indications that people will want to use alternative forms of transportation like scooters during the pandemic, since it is a way to avoid close contact associated with other vehicles.
Shortly before Blue Duck Scooters were removed from town, a company report showed that there had been 4,806 total rides between November and January. The longest single ride taken was 10 miles, and each month’s average time per ride was around 10 to 13 minutes.
A Blue Duck spokesperson said the scooters are sanitized at least two times per day. Enhanced cleaning protocols were implemented before the pause in operations, said Jeff Mangold, Blue Duck’s co-founder and senior director of fleet management, in a press release.
“Scooters are sanitized daily, and Blue Duck team members continue to observe guidelines issued by local and state officials, including wearing masks or facial coverings, frequent handwashing, screening for fever and symptoms upon arriving to work and sanitizing workspaces and vehicles,” he said.
The rules for scooter users will remain the same as they were before, Dunn said.
Riders must be at least 18 years old to use the vehicles, must wear a helmet if they are under 21 years old and remain in bike lanes on streets with speed limits under 35 miles per hour.
For more information, including a full list of rules for users, visit bryantx.gov. To learn more about the company, go to flyblueduck.com.
Mask distribution
I Love America Donation Day
I Love America Donation Day
20200701 BV V RR MM 01
No More Goodbyes
No More Goodbyes
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
Bombers opener
brazos valley bombers
Suspicious package
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Fireworks sales
Texas A&M provost
Texas A&M provost
Reading on campus
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Navasota parade
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
Vanessa Guillen protest
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
RELLIS fireworks
Sherri Roberts
Sherri Roberts
Heroes of COVID
Heroes of COVID
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 02
20200703 BRAHMAN MM 01
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Southern Oaks Baptist Church
Disc golf
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
Bryan Aquatic Center
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 update
COVID-19 testing site
COVID-19 testing site
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
Telehealth station
High school workouts
Water break
Water break
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Salvation Army meals
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
Collaborative Learning Center
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 01
20200710 BV V ACADIANA MM 02
CS parks expansion
CS parks expansion
Brazos Valley Bombers
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
Rotary music park
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 01
20200711 WILD FARMERS MM 02
Brazos Valley Bombers
A&M football
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
Aggies of Color Coalition Protest
20200714 BV V FRISCO MM 01
Election Day
20200715 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Mask giveaway
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Tiffany Park Splash Pad
Leadership Luncheon
20200716 BV V FRISCO MM 02
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
Birthday parade
MasFajitas
MasFajitas
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
Costa Vida
BCS Legends baseball team
BCS Legends baseball team
COVID precautions at Texas A&M
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Christmas in July
Treasured Moments
At Home in BCS
Navasota graduation
Navasota graduation
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
Mariachi at Casa Rodriguez
20200724 BV V SA MM 01
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Brazos County virus news conference
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
Middleway Urban Monastery
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
BTU Protest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
Grape harvest
20200725 BV V SA MM 05
20200725 BV V SA MM 04
Flying kites
Flying kites
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Brazos Valley Bombers
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Texas organizers say local police did not protect protesters
Bee Creek Park
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
Kim Kreamer
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
City Barber Shop
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.