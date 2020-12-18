Blue Cross Blue Shield no longer in-network for CHI St. Joseph after pricing standoff

Consumers will likely begin using alternate providers in the Brazos Valley more frequently, and will probably ask their doctors to schedule appointments for them at their other in-network facilities rather than CHI’s since it is out of network, Laura Dague said. Dague is an associate professor of health policy at the Bush School of Government and Public Service.

But there may be some people who prefer to stay at CHI no matter the cost, she added.

“If consumers aren’t willing to switch providers, then we’re just going to see prices keep going up,” she said.

Seeing the termination go into effect is a bit surprising but doesn’t mean that negotiations cannot continue in the future, said Venky Shankar, director of research at the Center for Retailing Studies at A&M’s Mays Business School.

With fewer people opting for routine visits and elective visits to the hospital due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Shankar said that the termination may not make as much of a difference as it would in a typical year. He said this could potentially prolong the time it will take for CHI to be in-network with Blue Cross again. But he said waiting too long will mean that the hospital will begin losing patients.