 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Blue Bell announces Salted Caramel Brownie flavor

  • 0

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, salted caramel brownie, has hit store shelves.

It is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”

0 Comments

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert