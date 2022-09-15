Blue Bell announces Salted Caramel Brownie flavor

It is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream combined with luscious chocolate brownies and a salted caramel swirl. Salted Caramel Brownie is available in the half gallon and pint sizes.

“Ice cream is a favorite dessert throughout the year, no matter what the weather is outside,” said Carl Breed, general sales manager for Blue Bell. “Our new Salted Caramel Brownie Ice Cream is the perfect flavor to usher in the cooler temperatures. There are big chunks of soft brownies in every bite. The caramel swirl has a hint of salt, and it complements the chocolate brownies perfectly.”