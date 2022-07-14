Blue Bell announces new Oatmeal Cream Pie flavor

Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, oatmeal cream pie, has hit store shelves.
It is described as an oatmeal-flavored ice cream with hints of brown sugar mixed with soft oatmeal cookies and a vanilla icing swirl. Oatmeal cream pie will be available in half gallon and pint sizes.
“We have taken all of the best parts of an oatmeal cream pie and combined it with our ice cream,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell's vice president of sales and marketing, in a release. “You immediately taste the sweetness of the brown sugar in the ice cream, but it is subtle. Once the vanilla icing swirl hits your taste buds, you know this is going to be good. The texture and taste of the soft oatmeal cookies tie it all together. It is just like eating a homemade oatmeal cream pie, but in ice cream form.”
The last new flavor Blue Bell announced was strawberry lemonade in June.