Blue Bell announces new Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload flavor

Blue Bell Creameries, based in Brenham, announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload, has hit store shelves.

The flavor is described as a smooth milk chocolate ice cream with chocolate-covered peanut butter cups and peanut butter cookie dough pieces. Chocolate Peanut Butter Overload will be available for a limited time in half gallon and pint sizes.

“Our Milk Chocolate Ice Cream blends perfectly with the chocolate-coated peanut butter cups, and the peanut butter cookie dough pieces add another level of flavor. It is double the chocolate and double the peanut butter perfectly mixed together in one carton," said Joe Robertson, Blue Bell's executive director of advertising & marketing, in a release.

The last new flavor Blue Bell announced was Peachy Peach in March.

Blue Bell officials said the creamery is also bringing back its Bride's Cake flavor, an almond ice cream with white cake pieces and amaretto cream cheese icing. The Southern Blackberry Cobbler flavor, a creamy ice cream with a blackberry flavor combined with pie crust pieces and a blackberry sauce swirl, has also returned to stores in a half gallon option.