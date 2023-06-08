The flavor is described as a combination of Blue Bell's coffee ice cream with dark chocolate chunks and a coffee fudge swirl. Java Jolt is available in the pint size for a limited time.

“Our Coffee Ice Cream is a fan-favorite, so it is the perfect base for our new Java Jolt,” Joe Robertson, Blue Bell's executive director of advertising and marketing, SAID in a statement. “The coffee fudge swirl adds an extra jolt of flavor. And the dark chocolate chunks are a delicious complement to the ice cream. We think coffee lovers will be very pleased with this combination.”