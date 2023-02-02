It is described as having the flavor of fruity cereal, combined with confetti sprinkles and coated fruity cereal pieces. I ❤ Cereal is available in pint sizes only.

“What better way to start your day than with an ice cream inspired by cereal,” said Carl Breed, Blue Bell general sales manager, in a statement. “It is a great combination of two popular foods. Our new I ❤ Cereal is a mixture of vanilla ice cream to represent the milk, and fruity cereal pieces just like you would enjoy in your bowl for breakfast.”