Brenham-based Blue Bell Creameries announced Thursday that its new ice cream flavor, Dr Pepper Float, has hit store shelves.

The two iconic Texas brands joined forces to create the flavor, which will be available for the remainder of 2024 in pint and half-gallon sizes.

“The best ice cream floats are made with Dr Pepper poured over a few scoops of Blue Bell,” said Jimmy Lawhorn, Blue Bell's vice president of sales and marketing, in a statement. “Why not put a spin on this popular treat and create our own version? The flavor of Dr Pepper and texture of the sherbet combine perfectly with the smooth vanilla ice cream. You may find yourself reaching for a soda glass instead of a bowl.”

It is described as a creamy vanilla ice cream swirled together with a Dr Pepper flavored sherbet.

“Our Texas heritage is so important to us at Dr Pepper, and we are excited to team up with fellow Texas-born brand, Blue Bell, to create this new delicious treat,” said John Alvarado, senior vice president of Dr Pepper Brand Marketing, in a statement. “We can’t wait to provide our fans with another refreshing way to enjoy Dr Pepper.”