 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Blue Baker named small employer of the year
0 comments

Blue Baker named small employer of the year

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Blue Baker

Alex Jackson speaks to a customer while working at the drive-thru window at Blue Baker on Mills Park Circle in College Station on Tuesday, April 7, 2020.

 Eagle photo by Laura McKenzie

Workforce Solutions Brazos Valley gave Blue Baker “The Small Employer of the Year Award” at the end of its Summer Earn and Learn program.

SEAL is a statewide summer program that offers students with disabilities, aged 14-22, the opportunity to have paid work experience. Students worked 20 hours per week at Blue Baker this summer helping sweep floors, bus tables and assist with maintenance and other restaurant activities.

“This award reflects our commitment to be an admired business that is embedded and active in the local community,” Zach Langenkamp, president of Blue Baker, said in a news release. “Beyond providing our SEAL participants with meaningful work and responsibilities within the restaurant industry, we aimed to help them build confidence in their skills and abilities.”

0 comments

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Archeologists unearth ancient 2,700-year-old luxury toilet

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Recommended for you

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Weekend Things to Do

News Alert