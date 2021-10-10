Blue Baker named small employer of the year

SEAL is a statewide summer program that offers students with disabilities, aged 14-22, the opportunity to have paid work experience. Students worked 20 hours per week at Blue Baker this summer helping sweep floors, bus tables and assist with maintenance and other restaurant activities.

“This award reflects our commitment to be an admired business that is embedded and active in the local community,” Zach Langenkamp, president of Blue Baker, said in a news release. “Beyond providing our SEAL participants with meaningful work and responsibilities within the restaurant industry, we aimed to help them build confidence in their skills and abilities.”