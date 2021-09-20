Blue Baker holding cookie sale this week for hurricane relief

Blue Baker will also be holding a blood drive on Tuesday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at its location on University Drive. Donors are asked to schedule an appointment online.

"It has always been incredibly important to us to be an admired business that is embedded and active in the local community, and we want to extend that commitment to communities along the Gulf Coast to help people affected by Hurricane Ida," said Zach Langenkamp, president of Blue Baker, in a release. "The devastation and damage left behind by Hurricane Ida is heartbreaking, and we hope our financial donation will help provide shelter, meals, relief supplies, and other necessary assistance."