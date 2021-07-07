Blue Baker blood drive today aims to help meet critical need for blood

The need for blood in Texas and the country has reached a critical level with less than one day of supply available, according to the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center in Houston.
Typically, the regional blood center tries to have a three-day supply of blood at all times for hospital use and emergency situations, Cameron Palmer, community development coordinator for Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center, said.
“We want to just make sure we’re prepared and supply the hospitals because, rain or shine, hospitals and patients need blood,” he said. “People are still going through treatment every day, whether we’re in the middle of a hurricane.”
Palmer said blood need at hospitals has increased by 14% as postponed elective surgeries are being scheduled and other treatments are continuing with many procedures, from cancer treatment to childbirth, requiring blood or blood components.
A key way people can help meet that need, he said, is by donating blood, such as at today’s Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center mobile drive hosted by Blue Baker. The center’s mobile blood drive unit will be in the parking lot of the Blue Baker on University Drive in College Station from 11:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. today.
Appointments through the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center’s website are encouraged, but people can still give if they walk up without signing up.
The summer blood drive is the second time Blue Baker has partnered with the nonprofit blood center. The restaurant hosted a blood drive in January, and hopes to host a third drive in the fall, Sarah Sagebiel, director of marketing for Blue Baker, said. The goal of the summer drive is 20 donors.
She said the blood drive represents one more way the restaurant can give back to the community.
Palmer said the entire process from checking in to walking to their car takes about 45 minutes, and the actual donation process usually takes about 10 minutes. Staff are available to answer any questions people might have, especially if this is their first time donating.
Sagebiel said she gave blood for the first time this year and was surprised by how easy the process was.
Each day, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has to collect 1,000 units of blood, Palmer said, especially with the critical nature of the current need.
“Every day someone needs blood,” he said. “Every day these hospitals need blood, patients need blood, and you never know when family or loved one will need some sort of blood transfusion in their life.”
A “sobering” statistic provided by the blood center, Sagebiel said, is that 1 in 7 people will need a blood transfusion in their life. Palmer added that only 1 in 20 people will donate blood to meet that need and said those statistics apply nationwide.
The minimum age to donate is 16; however, 16 year-olds will need parental consent. People who have received the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible to donate. Anyone who has already donated blood this year may donate again if it has been at least 56 days since their last donation, according to the regional blood center’s website.
Anyone donating must have a valid photo ID. To schedule an appointment, go to tinyurl.com/k9xp56wh. Anyone who donates will also receive a beach towel from the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center. For more information about donating blood, eligibility or how to set up a drive, go to giveblood.org.