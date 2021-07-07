Blue Baker blood drive today aims to help meet critical need for blood

Support Local Journalism Your subscription makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The summer blood drive is the second time Blue Baker has partnered with the nonprofit blood center. The restaurant hosted a blood drive in January, and hopes to host a third drive in the fall, Sarah Sagebiel, director of marketing for Blue Baker, said. The goal of the summer drive is 20 donors.

She said the blood drive represents one more way the restaurant can give back to the community.

Palmer said the entire process from checking in to walking to their car takes about 45 minutes, and the actual donation process usually takes about 10 minutes. Staff are available to answer any questions people might have, especially if this is their first time donating.

Sagebiel said she gave blood for the first time this year and was surprised by how easy the process was.

Each day, the Gulf Coast Regional Blood Center has to collect 1,000 units of blood, Palmer said, especially with the critical nature of the current need.

“Every day someone needs blood,” he said. “Every day these hospitals need blood, patients need blood, and you never know when family or loved one will need some sort of blood transfusion in their life.”