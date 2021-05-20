 Skip to main content
Blinn program offers online performance
Blinn program offers online performance

The Blinn College-Bryan Theatre Arts Program closes outs its 2020-21 season with a free online performance on Christopher Durang’s Laughing Wild. Free access to the performance, which will be available until May 28, can be found at www.blinn,edu/boxoffice/bryan.html.

Patrons who sign up will receive a link to the video performance.

According to a Blinn press release, “Originally premiering in 1987, Laughing Wild features just two characters. After a confrontational encounter between a man and woman in a grocery store, both characters provide their perspectives in separate monologues. The two come together in the final act through an overlapping dream sequence during which they hash out other possible scenarios for their interaction and eventually reach a type of resolution.”

Laughing Wild was recorded before a limited live audience and combines live theater, video and digital editing. It contains adult language and themes.

