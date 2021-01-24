Blinn officer, SARC volunteer Chris Luttrell remembered

“He loved what resources it gave to this community because there’s so many people who use those resources, students and otherwise, so for him he was super passionate about it,” she said.

Luttrell also enjoyed his job as an officer in the Blinn College Police Department. He had almost 20 years experience in law enforcement and had been at Blinn College since 2014. In line with his work at SARC, Luttrell led the Title IX training, doing a lot of the preparation on his own time, Chancellor said. In addition to Title IX training, Hughes said, he also taught classes on consent, situational awareness and sexual assault awareness.

“As far as the interaction with students, I think he did the best job of anybody we had,” Chancellor said. “He didn’t meet a stranger. It didn’t matter what age group they were in. He was just always there. He went above and beyond as far as things that he did.”

Over everything else, though, he was a family man, Hughes said.

“One thing that I loved about him is that he was so passionate about people,” she said. “And it was all people. He was one of those people who truly, when you think of love your neighbor, that was him. He wanted to look out for everyone. He felt like it was always his job to make sure everyone was safe.”