Blinn College trustees approve 2% pay raise for full-time employees
Full-time Blinn College employees will receive a 2% pay raise, and part-time faculty members will get an extra $25 per course, thanks to a $121 million fiscal year 2021-22 budget.

The Blinn College District's Board of Trustees approved the budget this week, along with authorizing repairs to the Old Main Building on the Brenham campus, including upgrades to the building's HVAC system, elevator, bell tower, lighting, data systems and interior finishes.

The trustees also authorized seeking bids for furniture, fixtures and equipment at the RELLIS Campus Phase II building, which is scheduled to be completed in time for the fall 2022 semester.

Blinn Vice Chancellor for Student Services Becky McBride gave graduation and enrollment reports to the board that showed Blinn's spring 2021 enrollment saw a 9.2% decrease, while contact hours decreased 7.91%. Blinn also budgeted for a 20% enrollment decline.

