Blinn College students helping provide free dental services to area children Thursday

The Blinn College dental hygiene program is providing free dental services to elementary-age children in the Brazos Valley on Thursday through its annual Give Kids a Smile clinic.

The clinic is scheduled for 3 to 7 p.m. at the college’s Post Office Center on the Bryan campus at 301 Post Office St. in Bryan. While it is free, parents need to make an appointment by calling 209-7485.

In addition to Blinn College students, the dental services — exams, X-rays, cleanings, sealants, fluoride and education — will be provided by volunteers from the Brazos Valley Dental Hygiene Society and local dentists.

Blinn students have been participating in the annual event since 2008, but it was on hiatus in 2020 and 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

In a press release, Blinn College dental hygiene instructor Dana Wood said students and staff are excited to bring it back, saying oral health has “taken a back seat” for families during the time.

Between 2008 and 2019, the press release states, the Blinn dental hygiene students provided more than $200,000 in free dental services for Brazos Valley children.

A maximum of 12 children will be seen each hour, and any children signed up after the 12 appointments are full will be placed on a waiting list to receive the care on another date. According to the press release, clinic visitors will be required to wear a mask the entire time they are inside the building with the exception of the child during the appointment.

Outside of the Give Kids a Smile event, the Blinn dental hygiene program offers discounted cleanings and screenings for the general public for $20 per person.

