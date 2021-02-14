 Skip to main content
Blinn College’s Dental Hygiene Program offers discounted services at clinic
Blinn College’s Dental Hygiene Program is seeking patients to receive discounted cleanings and screenings at its dental clinic in Downtown Bryan.

Services are provided to the public for $20 and will be conducted by Blinn dental hygiene students under the supervision of a general dentist and dental hygiene faculty.

“Our students and faculty are dedicated to providing proper dental care,” said Lisa Wiese, Blinn’s dental hygiene program director, in a release. “With some people forgoing routine health treatments due to the ongoing pandemic, we want to make sure the community knows that our clinic is open for treatment.”

The dental cleaning appointments include a blood pressure screening, head and neck evaluation to look for abnormalities, oral cancer screening, dental X-rays, cleaning, sealants, fluoride treatments, oral hygiene instruction and dietary analysis. Patients will receive a free examination by a licensed dentist after the cleanings.

The dental clinic at 301 Post Office St. in Bryan. To make an appointment, call 209-7283.

