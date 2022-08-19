Blinn College opens new RELLIS administration building

Hundreds gathered in the third-floor banquet room of the new Blinn RELLIS Administration Building Friday to celebrate the grand opening of the 80,000-square-foot facility.

In addition to the banquet room, the $35.5 million space includes 19 classrooms, technology labs, study rooms, staff and faculty offices, a space for student services, a recording studio and an esports arena complete with practice and competition stations.

The banquet room has the capacity to fit up to 500 people, Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley said, and was designed as a space for organizations and businesses in the community to use for their events.

The building is the latest addition to the RELLIS campus in Bryan and is the second Blinn College building on the site. The RELLIS Academic Alliance allows students to complete their first two years of higher education through Blinn College, and then continue on to pursue their bachelor’s degree from one of 11 Texas A&M University System programs and Stephen F. Austin State University.

The idea for the Academic Alliance started to take shape when Billy Hamilton, deputy chancellor at the Texas A&M University System, and James Hallmark, vice chancellor for academic affairs for the system, visited with Blinn College District Chancellor Mary Hensley.

By the time they finished the conference, Hensley said, they were all on board to create this partnership.

“At that time — this was around 2016 — the RELLIS location had a lot of space, no new buildings to speak of, a lot of empty land and not much infrastructure, so to be able to visualize the potential for something that the A&M System could create and something in partnership with Blinn that we could create to expand higher education opportunities within this community, it was really an incredible idea,” she said.

Hallmark said that idea is the first-of-its-kind partnership that has led to the continued development of the RELLIS campus.

“Some of you may remember that it wasn't that long ago that to get to this spot would have required a four-wheel drive vehicle with high clearance — and that would be driving on the roads that were out here. That’s not getting off road,” Hallmark said during the grand opening. “And to imagine that, now, here we are in this kind of facility, providing educational opportunities for generations to come is really a remarkable progress.”

The RELLIS campus, which gets its name from the six Aggie Core Values, sits on the site of the former Bryan Air Base.

“This campus used to land planes, crash cars; now it’s one of the most innovative research workforce training places to make sure and ensure students have successful outcomes,” Rep. Kyle Kacal said in his remarks during the event. “And it comes from a collaboration and partnership with two of the finest institutions in the state of Texas.”

Michael Russell, a 33-year-old U.S. Army veteran and Blinn College sophomore studying computer science, spoke on behalf of the student body about the opening of the new facility.

Originally from Kansas City, Kansas, Russell said he grew up in a low-income area where he believed the lie that was told to him that he was not worthy of higher education or that it was not available for people like him or from his background.

“Well, Blinn and the chancellor here, they’re the ones who told me that I was worth it,” Russell told the audience. “Every student that comes walking through the doors here is told that they're worth the education opportunity here, and I'm really appreciative of that.”

With plans to continue his education at RELLIS through Texas A&M University-Commerce, Russell said it is hard for him to describe the impact the campus has had on his life.

“I did a lot of trade work. I’ve worked in the railroad, I’ve worked in the military, and I’ve worked as an electronics repairman," he said. "In all those situations, you’re limited in the opportunities you can do because I hadn't gone to a higher education. I couldn't expand past a certain baseline level of work and had to deal with a lot of situations that I would rather not have to deal with workwise. The only way to get out of those situations was to better myself personally, and this was the one place that allowed me to educate myself so that I can go out there and work under my own power and succeed in that area.”

He called it an honor to be included in the ceremony with other “titans” in the community who have created the opportunity available through the RELLIS campus.

After earning his bachelor’s degree, Russell said, he hopes to move to the Dallas area where his kids live with their mother and work with a corporation that will allow him to learn about the industry. Eventually he wants to become a freelance programmer.

Bryan Mayor Andrew Nelson said he can remember his first year as mayor when the RELLIS campus land had nothing on it, and compared it to its current state.

“I'm looking at a beautiful campus with beautiful buildings, beautiful infrastructure, roads, lighting, the city of Bryan partnering on substations and working with both Blinn and Texas A&M to make sure we can meet the future needs for the next century,” he said.

One of the things that excites him about the campus, he said, is that the Academic Alliance and the Texas A&M Health Science Center means there are 13 colleges and universities represented in the city of Bryan.

Aaron Kapiko, head coach of the Blinn College esports team that competes in the National Junior College Athletic Association, said the inclusion of an esports arena is a testament to the college’s belief in the program that is starting its third year.

“We’re super excited, super proud of what we’ve got going on here and having this new space is just icing on the cake really,” he said.

Kapiko and assistant coach Kyle Murto said they were part of the discussions when the esports arena was being developed and features some of the best equipment available and its own dedicated internet. Beyond helping them grow upon their success, Kapiko said, it also serves as a recruiting tool.

“You’re not only showing them a great space, but you’re showing them that, ‘Hey the school cares about you guys. The school wants to invest in you guys,’” he said.

The esports arena is one of three in the Blinn College District with one on the Bryan and Brenham campus also. Murto said that commitment to the program shows the trust the college’s leaders have in the program under he and Kapiko.

“They see the potential because no school is going to invest this amount of time and money into something that [they think will fail in a few years],” Murto said. “… This growth means the world not just to us, but the students. I know that they’ve been excited to get in here.”

Kapiko said he wants to continue building on their success and show the value of esports.

“It’s just as popular as any traditional sports in terms of a professional space,” he said. “Millions and millions of viewers all over the world tune in to watch different things. We’re super excited just to be even adjacent to that.”