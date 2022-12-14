 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blinn College musicians present 'Sounds of the Seasons' in Round Top

The Blinn College District's wind symphony and choirs will present a musical tribute to the holiday season at the Festival Institute Concert Hall in Round Top on Friday night.

"Sounds of the Seasons" will be at 7 p.m. and will feature the world premiere of "Café Bleu" by Brooke Pierson by the Blinn College and Brenham High School bands. The bands co-commissioned the piece. which, according to a Blinn press release, "invokes the classic American styles of Aaron Copland and George Gershwin, with a hint of the jazz idiom and the Great American Songbook."

Sarah Burke, Blinn band director, said, “This is a very fun piece with a lot of energy. We look forward to introducing our audience to this wonderful new piece alongside our friends at Brenham High School.”

Tickets are $10, available online at blinn.edu/boxoffice or through digital purchase at the door. 

Blinn choir Director Daniel Bircher said, "Sounds of the Season is a wonderful way to celebrate the holiday season. This annual concert has quickly become a highlight of the Blinn College music calendar and a beloved tradition for many of our patrons.”

The Festival Hill Concert Hall is located at 248 Jaster Road in Round Top.

