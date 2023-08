Just 20 minutes after Blinn College District officials asked people to avoid the Bryan campus due to a bomb threat late Monday afternoon, the college issued an all clear notice.

At 5:10 p.m., the college told people to evacuate the campus with an announcement on X, the social media platform formerly known as Twitter. By 5:30 p.m., the notice had been rescinded.

There was no word as to where the original threat came from as of Monday night.